Wear a pink ribbon to support research

Jennie Karam, of Lismore, Cancer Council Northern Rivers community relations co-ordinator Abby Wallace, and Nadine Toniello, of Lismore, get into the Pink spirit at the launch of Pink Ribbon month on the Northern Rivers.

The statistics around breast or gynaecological cancer can be scary and overwhelming especially when you consider that around 50 women are diagnosed with breast or a gynaecological cancer every day in Australia.

That means that one in eight Australian women will be diagnosed with breast cancer by the age of 85.

Cancer Council's Pink Ribbon month of October is a reminder to get checked, spread the word and support the community in an awarness and charity campaign aims to raise to raise $1.8 million in NSW alone.

Each year over 400 people in Northern NSW put their hands up to volunteer on the official merchandise selling day, host a Girls' Night In or a Pink Ribbon fundraiser with friends, family or colleagues and come up with unique ways to raise money for this worthwhile cause.

Cancer Council NSW's Northern Rivers region spokesperson Abby Wallace said, "In the Northern NSW region, it is predicted that this year, 350 people will be diagnosed with breast or a gynaecological cancer, with 73 deaths expected.”

"Money raised from Pink Ribbon in the Northern Rivers helps to fund local prevention programs such as Sun Sound at the Lismore Memorial Baths, and support services such as a Cancer Council Information Centre at St Vincent's Hospital in Lismore,” said Ms Wallace.

"We also run cancer support group leader training, offer pro bono legal and financial planning services, and fund world class research where approximately $15 million is invested each year,” she said.

"There is a lady who hosted her sixth event two weeks ago in Broadwater and she had family and friends touched by breast cancer and she just wanted to do something to give back and her event has grown more and more very year.

"And this year she had a 100 people turn up and raised more than $6000.

"And then there is one lady in Grafton who is hosting her twelfth event in a row this year.”

Ms Wallace said anybody could host an event and just needed to register with herself or the organisation.

Nadine Toniello, of Lismore, has held 'A Girl's Night In' for eight years and this year will be having a Pink event and A Girl's Night In high tea at her soccer club.

"I've got a daughter, I've got sisters and a mum and it just helps to raise that awareness,” she said.

Cancer Council NSW has contributed $9.8 million over the last five years to breast and gynaecological cancer research, across 22 projects.