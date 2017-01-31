We need to share the roads: OPINION

Alison was pretty shocked to read Roger's letter. This is her response.

EVERYONE please pause and take deep breath.

OK.

Now I am neither an emeritus professor or late blooming gay, but I am cyclist and I do object to being compared to a dog or a man.

A fully-functional adult, I'm also a daughter, wife, sister, auntie, surfer, outstanding biscuit maker, journalist and a member of the Country Women's Association, a cycling club and the journalist's association.

While I believe in the application of a good antiperspirant as much as the next sportsperson, according to reports from my fellow cyclists, the fragrance I bring into my local café is more akin to a double macchiato than the barnyard.

As I believe in respect, I'm a stickler for obeying stop, give way and dismount signs and allowing pedestrians - and their dogs - all the space they need.

While it's impossible for me to exceed most road speed limits while cycling, I can understand the frustration of many drivers, cyclists and pedestrians towards each other.

On the highway between Ballina and Lennox Head stands a ghost bike in memory of Hans Battaerd who was tragically killed on the road last November.

Let's all take a deep breath and look out for our fellow road and path users.

Life is short and very precious.

Rather than rant at each other, let's look for ways to work together.

Alison Paterson