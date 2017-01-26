We love a sunburnt country at Kyogle's Oz Day

KYOGLE'S mayor Danielle Mulholland said the citizenship ceremony on Australia Day is the best part of her job.

Ying Xue Wang from China received her certificate from the mayor while her daughter Una Turnbull, 4, and partner Simon Turnbull watched.

Australia Day ambassador Sydney's Dr Stepan Kerkyasharian, former head of radio at SBS gave the Australia Day speech.

As a migrant from Armenia, he said he was like "millions of other migrants who came to Australia."

"One thing is absolute," he said.

"The arrival of the First fleet changed the history of Australia. It was a new beginning but not the first. We have the longest living history of the world. The indigenous people respected the land and they lived in harmony with nature."

Junior Citizen of the Year, 23 year old Ebony Lavelle was nominated for her role in reviving the Fairymount Festival in Kyogle.

"I want to see a sense of community in Kyogle and Australia with all of us helping each other," Ms Lavelle said.

Roslyn Knightswas overwhelmed with tears when her name was announced as the recipient of the Citizen of the Year award. Ms Knight manages the Foodbank store and is a board member of the Kyogle Community Kitchen Adventist Church.

The Lions Club served the traditional damper and billy tea, Watling and Bates sang Redback on the toilet seat and poet Don Macqueen performed verse from Banjo Paterson and Dorothy Mackellar.

The garden club made a native flower display in front of the stage complete with a corrugated tin coat of arms sculpted by Col Garrad.

Aboriginal, Islander and the Australian flag hung side by side from the mezzanine floor of the Kyogle Memorial Hall and every seat was take.

After the formalities, Kyogle Swimming Pool was filled with inflatables and entry was free to celebrate Australia Day in the best way possible. In the pool. In the cool.