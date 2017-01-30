We bet you've been getting this road rule wrong

WHAT are the correct rules for keeping left unless overtaking, and undertaking in the left lane?

The Police have got some answers for you, to freshen up your road safety skills.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Command - NSW Police Force posted this message on their Facebook page:

"There appears to be confusion over the 'Keep left unless overtaking' rule.

You must not drive in the right lane on a multi laned road where the speed imit is OVER 80km/h OR there are signs 'Keep Left Unless Overtaking'.

The two most often confused aspects:

It is permissible to drive in the middle lane of a three lane road while not overtaking.

The rule does not apply to 80km/h areas (unless sign posted).

One man, Iain Beard, then asked: "Question: are you legally allowed to 'under take' whilst in the left lane a vehicle going slower than the speed limit in the middle lane? Or are you supposed to move two lanes to the right lane to over take?"

The Traffic and Highway Patrol Command - NSW Police Force replied that yes, you were allowed to.

"There is no such thing as 'under taking'," a spokesperson from the Command replied on the Facebook post.

"On a multi lane road there is no offence committed when passing on the nearside (to the left)."