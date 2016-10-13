Waving away sexism out in the surf

An image from the film It Ain't Pretty by American film maker Dayla Soul.

IT Ain't Pretty is a surf film from the point of view of female surfers in the USA.

It is one of the highlights of the surfing section of the Byron Bay Film Festival 2016.

This documentary focuses on the challenges and triumphs of female big wave surfers fighting sexism.

Featuring Ocean Beach surfer Bianca Valenti's journey from childhood phenomena to world-class big wave charger, this film takes you inside a growing movement of women that are shattering the shallow and sexualised images of female surfers in the media.

Director Dayla Soul said her aim was to start a conversation and empower other female surfers.

"The next generation of female surfers are defined by how women are portrayed in the media. Told through the lens of surfing, this film is about creating new role models based on ability and determination. It's not just about the waves," she said.