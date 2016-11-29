31°
Former league star refused bail after car chase

Mitchell Crawley | 28th Nov 2016 5:43 PM
Anthony Watts has been refused bail after appearing in Tweed Heads Local Court via video link.
Anthony Watts has been refused bail after appearing in Tweed Heads Local Court via video link.

FORMER NRL player and ex-bikie Anthony Watts has been refused bail and will spend the remainder of 2016 behind bars after fronting court this week on a string of charges.

The former North Queensland Cowboys and Sydney Roosters star appeared via video link in the Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday after he was arrested at Murwillumbah on Thursday.

Watts pleaded not guilty to several charges including intimidation, affray and driving dangerously following the alleged assault of a 73-year-old man at a South Murwillumbah business.

Magistrate Michael Dakin refused to grant Watts bail and he will remain in custody beyond Christmas until his next appearance in court on January 9.

Watts had been scheduled to appear in Byron Bay Local Court last Friday in relation to the alleged incident but the matter was adjourned when he refused to be represented by anyone other than his lawyer.

Watts spent the weekend in custody before appearing via video link on Monday.

Police alleged that on the afternoon of November 24 Watts threatened and assaulted a man outside a South Murwillumbah business before driving from the scene.

A short time later police spotted Watts' vehicle on Tweed Valley Way, Murwillumbah and gave chase but the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.

Watts was later arrested and taken to the Tweed Heads police station.

Watts began his NRL career with Cronulla before linking with the Cowboys.

The former Tugun junior then signed with Sydney Roosters.

Tweed Daily News
