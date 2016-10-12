Water to be cut off to repair pipe

WATER CUT OFF: Area to be effected by cut to water supply.

INTERRUPTION to Water Supply Shaws Bay precinct East Ballina.

Ballina Shire Council advises there will be an interruption to the water supply due to emergency works required to repair a leak in the Shaws Bay area of East Ballina.

The interruption will affect residents bounded by Compton Drive and Lighthouse Parade and will occur approximately between 10am and 2pm today.

Residents are asked to prepare for the water interruption by storing potable water ahead of the planned interruption.

Ballina Shire Council apologises for any inconvenience this may cause, but the interruption is necessary to prevent further water loss and more severe interruptions.