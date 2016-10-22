Water main replacement means road closures

The area that will be affected by the water main replacement this weekend.

THERE will be a temporary road closure as a water main gets replaced in Grant Street, Ballina next week.

To safeguard water supply Ballina Shire Council undertakes a program of works to renew ageing water infrastructure.

A water main currently positioned within the southbound lane of Grant Street has been identified as requiring replacement.

As part of the works council will install a new pipeline adjacent to the existing water main.

Changed road access

To ensure the safety of road users, pedestrians and construction staff, the south-bound lane of Grant Street, between River and Tamar Streets will be closed to traffic.

During the road closure the section of Winton Lane between Moon Street and Grant Street will become a two-way road and the intersection with Grant Street will be closed.

All changes to traffic conditions will be signed.

Time of road closure

This closure will be in place between the hours of 7am to 5pm from Monday 24 October to Friday 28 October (weather permitting).

Pedestrian access will remain open along Grant Street throughout the works.

For further information contact Civil Services, Ballina Shire Council on telephone 6686 4444.