WATCH: Three metre great white shark in knee-deep water

Leah White
1st Oct 2016 12:45 PM

A LENNOX Head surfer has captured video of a three metre great white shark thrashing in knee-deep water just 10 metres out from Seven Mile beach in Lennox Head.

Aaron Hoffman was walking back to his car just after 11am this morning when an aerial patrol helicopter flying past stopped to hover over a spot in the water.

"A chopper flew past... and stopped and it was only about 100m from where I parked my car  on the beach  and then they kept flying," he said.

"We saw the shadow close to the shore so we walked over and had a look at it.

"(I was) probably about 200 metres north of the four-wheel drive access... north of Lake Ainsworth."

"It (the shark) wouldn't have been much more than 10 metres (out) I would have thought."

In the videos taken by Mr Hoffman, the shark is clearly visible cruising inside the breakers with its fin and tail visible above the surface.

At one point, it's seen thrashing around.

"I think it might have bottomed out on the sand and startled itself," he said.

"Before that it was just cruising and then there's that video where it's sort of thrashing around inside the breakers, it's super shallow, i think it bottomed itself out and got a bit scared."

Mr Hoffman, who grew up on the Northern Rivers and has been surfing for more than a decade, said he had never seen anything like it.

"I had these preconceptions that, because it's a really small day today, the waves are basically an un-surfable size, I thought that they wouldn't come into water that shallow but they definitely do," he said.

"I haven't seen one for about ten years I think."

When asked what his thoughts were on the shark mitigations strategies in place on the North Coast, Mr Hoffman said more needed to be done.

"I feel like there needs to be some sort of solution outside of what's happening now because there hasn't really been too much," he said.

"I wouldn't say I'm for  or against culling or anything like that but I think something needs to be done."

