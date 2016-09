Samantha Elley Full Profile Login to follow

RESIDENTS in Woodburn were woken up with the sounds of crackling and hissing on Sunday at 2.30am.

It's been four years since the paddocks bounded by Grafton, Richmond and Alfred Streets have been burnt and locals got a birds eye view.

Cane fire season extends from the middle of the year to just before Christmas and despite attempts to green cut crops, they are still an amazing sight to see on the Northern Rivers.