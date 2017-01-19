29°
Watch out tossers: Anti-littering campaign ramps up

19th Jan 2017 9:47 AM
Roadside Litter Reduction Campaign display at the Ballina Fair Shopping Centre.
Roadside Litter Reduction Campaign display at the Ballina Fair Shopping Centre. Contributed

IF YOU'RE guilty of tossing litter from the car - watch out - because North East Waste is ramping up with a dob in a tosser campaign.

The "Report to EPA” online service aims to increase the likelihood of being seen, reported, and fined, by encouraging onlookers to report littering.

North East Waste litter project coordinator, Karen Rudkin, said the campaign sent a clear message that littering was unacceptable.

"Roadside litter is one of our region's most unnecessary and preventable environmental problems,” she said.

"Reporting littering from vehicles helps to raise awareness, change behaviour, reduce clean-up costs and keep our community clean.

She said each year over 25,000 tonnes of litter is tossed in New South Wales.

The EPA can issue fines of $250 for an individual and $500 for a corporation for littering from a vehicle.

In the past year nearly 10,000 people across the state registered with Report to EPA to report littering from vehicles.

Over 12,000 reports of littering from a vehicle were made and more than 8000 fines were issued by the EPA.

To register visit www.epa.nsw.gov.au/reporttoepa

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  epa fines litter north east waste penalties report to epa

