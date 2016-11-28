WATCH: Local artists featured on ABC's iView

DOCUMENTARY: Behind the scenes of Createability short film Corey the Warrier are Yuin/Bundjalung man and painter Corey Stewart and filmmaker Isabel Darling.

NINE short films, produced withint Screenworks' Createability initiative, are available to watch online this week via ABC's online platform iView.

Each of the films showcase an artist living with a disability and creating in regional NSW, and five of them are based in the North Coast of NSW .

The release of this collection of short films coincides with International Day of People With Disability on Saturday December 3.

By producing these short films, Screenworks Northern Rivers has worked with the participating artists to challenge community attitudes and celebrate abilities, while also providing the funds and opportunities for regional NSW filmmakers to produce short films and gain invaluable ABC broadcast credits.

The nine films comprising the Createability collection streaming on ABC iview are (click in the episode's name to open up the iView page):

The remaining three Createability films that have been produced this year are currently screening on the international film festival circuit and will be released publicly in 2017.

In the Northern Rivers region, the filmmakers selected were:

Debrah Novak (Yamba)

Karenza Ebejer (Lismore)

Nathan Wood (Byron Bay)

Poppy Walker and Sophie Hexter (Bangalow)

Susie Forster (Ocean Shores)

Andy Bambach (Suffolk Park)

Jonatan Lundmark and Sebastian Lundmark (Byron Bay).

Screenworks' General Manager, Ken Crouch said he is thrilled to see the Createability short films being hosted on the ABC iview homepage.

"I'm so proud that the Createability collection has now been released nationally, so that all Australians can experience these original and inspiring stories from regional NSW," Mr Crouch said.

"We're so pleased that the artists' voices are getting heard and for the filmmakers who have worked hard for their coveted ABC credit. We hope it will take them far in their careers."

Detailed information about the project is available from the Screenworks' Createability 2016 website.