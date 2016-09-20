WATCH: Barefoot and brilliant sunshine for water-skiiers

A day on the water with Northern Rivers Water Ski Inc.

IT WAS a case of New South Wales versus Queensland on the banks of the Richmond River at Woodburn just over a week ago.

The Elevated Clothing Australia Figure 8 State of Origin waterski weekend was well attended.

Video Production by Tahlia Cartwright

There were skiiers from as far up as Rockhampton and as far south as Victoria with all ages represented.

The oldest skiier was 67 years of age while the youngest was nine.

The weather was gorgeous and it was agreed all who attended had a blast.

The hosts, Northern Rivers Water Ski Inc, would like to thank their sponsors, event organisers and competitors.

"Bring on Figure 8 September 2017," a spokesperson said.

Just thought I'd share this vid from our Barefoot Waterski Event last weekend. Everyone travelled from as far up as Rockhampton and Victoria and loved Woodburn and Evans Head . Youngest competitor was 9 oldest was 67.