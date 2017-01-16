30°
News

WATCH: African kids dance to thank you for your support

Marc Stapelberg
| 16th Jan 2017 8:50 AM
The Rafiki Mwema charity was set up by Sarah Rosborg two years ago, but she said a "tidal wave of love, kindness and hope" from popular blogger Constance Hall and her Facebook community of "queens" helped push the project forward in ways she could never have imagined. Photo Contributed
The Rafiki Mwema charity was set up by Sarah Rosborg two years ago, but she said a "tidal wave of love, kindness and hope" from popular blogger Constance Hall and her Facebook community of "queens" helped push the project forward in ways she could never have imagined. Photo Contributed Contributed

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SARAH Rosborg will not remain silent, or passive, or stand by while children suffer.

Despite dedicating hundreds of hours to helping children in Kenya, the stark reality of the desperate situation continues to unfold before her.

The Lennox Head local, who came to light after her crowdfunding campaign sky-rocketed to the $200,000 mark, is impassioned by the plight of these young humans as "the ever increasing sights of suffering" highlights the very obvious fact "more is still needs to be done".

While the money raised has successfully been used to create the Queen's Castle - a four bedroom, two bathroom house on Doyle farm, including another two bedroom, one bathroom house for the girls from boarding school - the organisation is now looking into raising funds for the King's Castle.

In one post on the Instagram account, Rafiki Mwema co-founder Anne Marie discusses how six young boys will sleep their first night free from fear of abuse and danger.

As part of their continuing mission to try and negate the effects of such brutality, Anne Marie will be travelling out from the UK to present an information evening with Sarah Rosborg at Lennox Head.

Limited tickets for the February 18 event at the Beef and Beach in Lennox Head are still available.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"We will help you to see inside the way we work and 'meet' some of our children," Mrs Rosborg said.

"We will look at how we are working with such damaged kids to makes sense of their early lives and the challenges that lie ahead."

"We now have two houses where we therapeutically support boys who have survived the horrors of living alone on the streets, some boys from the tiny age of five years old," Mrs Rosberg said.

"These boys have been beaten, abused, used as sexual playmates for both men and women, often for the price of a cup of tea and without support, and could go on to continue that cycle of abuse."

The Rafiki Mwema tour will also include evenings in Sydney, Manly, Perth and Bunbury.

The information runs from 6pm-10pm and tickets can be bought online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dinner-with-your-rafiki-in-lennox-tickets-30909765942.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  rafiki mwema

6 new estates to build a home on the Northern Rivers

6 new estates to build a home on the Northern Rivers

LOOKING for a place to put down roots and raise a family?

Do you recognise any of these stolen goods?

These stolen goods need to get back to their owners.

The attached photographs are of various items located at Tweed Heads

'This young man was going to be the next death': LETTER

"Males are over represented in deaths on the water - no wonder"

How you could get $35,000 off a new home in Lismore

Richmond Hill Holdings developer Lucas Zorzo and LJ Hooker Lismore sales agent Robert Menin at the display home for a new estate in Richmond Hill.

Own your new home sooner

Local Partners

Festival grant to help produce next generation of writers

A SUBSTANTIAL Federal government grant will see the program introduced to over 100 Northern Rivers schools every year for the next three years.

How bushfires were fought before fire brigade

BERNARD O'REILLY: Pioneer, hero and author.

How pioneers saved homes without fire brigade

Things to do with your kids these school holidays

Founder of byron4kids, Michelle Ruthven, with her children.

One mother made it her task to help families discover what's on

Husband and wife duo flaunt art talent at exhibition

Wood turner and carver, Rowan McFarlane, has a number of pieces on display at a Ballina exhibition.

STOP by during January for locally made woodwork and textiles

Top 10 things to do this weekend

The Alstonville rodeo is on today.

Rodeos, fairs, show and shines, workshops - you name it!

Will there be a Game of Thrones spin-off?

Will there be a Game of Thrones spin-off?

HBO’S original programming president has teased Game of Thrones fans by suggesting there could be a spin-off of the fantasy drama series.

  • TV

  • 16th Jan 2017 1:30 PM

Ed Sheeran's intimate gigs down under

Singer Ed Sheeran

CHART-topper playing invite-only shows in Australia next month.

Eddie McGuire's scandal-free focus and new-look Hot Seat

Eddie McGuire hosts the new Millionaire Hot Seat Super Game.

HOST wants out of the hot seat himself to focus on game show revamp.

Embattled Amber Sherlock back on TV after leaked video

Amber Sherlock seems to have brushed off the leaked video

Read Kim Kardashian's terrifying statement on robbery

“The individual with ski goggles rips out my BlackBerry phone.”

BRIT Awards performers revealed

LITTLE Mix, Emeli Sandé and The 1975 will perform at the BRIT Awards

Shannon Noll charged with assault outside strip club

The singer Shannon Noll.

Singer reportedly arrested early Sunday morning

Great Golden Grid Opportunity

14 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Perfectly positioned in the centre of town, this substantial family home, formerly known as "The Rectory" offers the best of positions with potential. * Older...

Ideal Byron Bay Location

18 Wright Place, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Located in the Pacific Vista area, a short stroll to Tallows beach and an easy level walk into town, this home has been seamlessly and tastefully renovated. The...

Brand New Luxury Town Residences

6-8 Browning Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 Price Range:...

Perfectly located on the edge of the Byron Bay town centre and within easy walking distance to Main Beach the final stage of Seadrift is ready to purchase off the...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

&quot;Where the River Bends&quot;

518 Ridgewood Road, Rosebank 2480

House 5 3 $1,295,000

FIRST INSPECTION SATURDAY 14 JANUARY at 12 NOON One of the Hinterland's most magical, private properties on 15 gorgeous acres overlooking your own private sandy &...

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

Price: $955,000 to $1,025,000, a must see!

115 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 2 $955,000 to...

Meticulously built with amazing finishes and attention to detail, this home is a class act. This tremendous 4 bedroom + study + media room home will impress with...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,385,000

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

&quot;TALLOW SANDS&quot;

5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 $2,450,000

Executive beach house for the successful and discerning property buyer with the peace of mind of a private Byron Bay estate! In a quiet enclave, this property is...

AN INVESTORS SPECIAL or DREAM FAMILY HOME!

12 Thomas Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $825,000

In one of Bangalow's most desirable, quiet & peaceful locations & set on a block of over 1000m2, at the end of a private driveway is this quality, contemporary...

6 new estates to build a home on the Northern Rivers

Land estates are available now on the Northern Rivers with some stages opening up soon.

Looking for a place to put down roots and raise a family?

How you could get $35,000 off a new home in Lismore

Richmond Hill Holdings developer Lucas Zorzo and LJ Hooker Lismore sales agent Robert Menin at the display home for a new estate in Richmond Hill.

Own your new home sooner

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

Should we be worried about 'For lease' signs in CBD?

Tommys is among the most recent businesses to close its doors in Lismore's CBD.

Tommys Tavern among the latest businesses to close

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!