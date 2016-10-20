26°
WARNING: Spike in car break-ins in Ballina area

20th Oct 2016 6:33 AM
Police are warning car owners to lock their possessions out of sight.
Police are warning car owners to lock their possessions out of sight. Contributed

POLICE are warning there has been an increase in motor vehicle break-ins in the Ballina area recently.

Thieves are breaking into cars or opening unlocked ones.

They then steal mobile phones, purses and most notably credit and debit cards.

The thieves will make as many 'paywave' purchases as possible until there is no money left or the card is cancelled.

Police are investigating every recent offence, using CCTV and forensic evidence.

You can help yourself by following these simple steps.

* Always lock your car

* Never leave valuables in your car.

* Report any credit or debit card loss or theft to your financial institution straight away, then call police.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina car break ins theft

POLICE are warning there has been an increase in stealing from cars in the Ballina area recently.

