WARNING: Severe storm set to batter Northern Rivers

20th Jan 2017 6:47 PM
Danielle Young took this photo of the storm at Harwood and posted it on the Northern NSW Storm Watch Facebook page.
Danielle Young took this photo of the storm at Harwood and posted it on the Northern NSW Storm Watch Facebook page. Danielle Young

SEVERE thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Tenterfield, Sawtell and Dorrigo.

Storm approaching Airforce Beach, Evans Head.
Storm approaching Airforce Beach, Evans Head. Matt Stanley

The storm recently hit Gunnedah, which reported damaging wind gusts of 95km/h.

Moree also reported mean wind speed 75km/h with maximum wind gust 95km/h.

Grafton Research station reported 95km/h wind gusts just before 6pm.

Kathleen Werry posted this photo on the Northern NSW Storm Watch Facebook page. It shows the storm approaching Harwood.
Kathleen Werry posted this photo on the Northern NSW Storm Watch Facebook page. It shows the storm approaching Harwood.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees
  • Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony
  • Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences
  • Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill
  • Keep clear of creeks and storm drains
  • Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water
  • If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue
  • Unplug computers and appliances
  • Avoid using the phone during the storm.
  • Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 9pm.

Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 218. 

DAMAGING winds and heavy rain is predicted to hit the region over the next few hours, the Bureau of Meteorology has warned.

