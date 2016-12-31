37°
WARNING: Heatwave conditions could be deadly

31st Dec 2016 6:00 AM
NOT ALLOWED: Legislation introduced in 2013 now prohibits pets being in the driver's area of the car for safety reasons.
ARE you prepared for this weekend's extreme temperatures?

Don't forget the most vulnerable members of our community: our children, our elderly and our pets who could be harmed if left in cars that are unattended.

Deputy State Emergency Operations Controller Acting Assistant Commissioner Kyle Stewart, said not only was it illegal to leave children or animals in unattended cars, it could be deadly.

"The Bureau of Meteorology has warned us that temperatures are expected to remain in the high 30s and 40s in the coming days for certain parts of New South Wales,” he said.

"It doesn't take long for the temperature inside the car to soar and for the effects of the heat to impact.”

Those most at risk over the next couple of days include elderly people, people with chronic diseases, and people working or exercising in a hot environment, NSW Health have advised.

If heat exhaustion is not treated, it can turn into heat stroke.

Some tips to cope with the heat

People should take simple precautions to ensure they stay healthy in the heat by;

  • Staying well-hydrated
  • Avoiding alcohol and hot or sugary drinks
  • Limiting your physical activity and
  • Trying to stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.

Members of the public should also;

. Regularly check your local forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology on your radio, TV or on the internet.

. Get advice from your doctor about whether your medication and/or your medical conditions may affect what you should do if it gets extremely hot.

. Make sure you know who you are going to call (who may need help and who could provide help to you if needed) - make a list of telephone numbers.

Pet owners are also being advised to keep their animals cool, provide plenty of water and not leave them in confined areas.

For more details on how to care for yourself and others during hot weather go to www.health.nsw.gov.au/campaigns/beat the heat

Lismore Northern Star
