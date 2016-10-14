21°
Warning: Don't try to use this elevator

14th Oct 2016 12:15 PM

LISMORE City Council have informed the public that the Lismore Library elevator is currently broken, and will be out of action for at least one week while repairs take place.

The carpark at Lismore Library next to the access ramp is also currently closed due to the $5.8 million Lismore Quadrangle construction that is underway.

As a result, Lismore Library staff have recommended that people with mobility issues use the Goonellabah Library as access is much easier at this time.

It is hoped the lift will be working again by the end of next week.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lismore city council lismore library

