Ward and Brown overlooked while O'Brien highlighted

no byline | 16th Jan 2017 4:37 PM
Actors Bryan Brown and wife Rachel Ward had to wait while local editor David Kirkpatrick and family had dinner.
Actors Bryan Brown and wife Rachel Ward had to wait while local editor David Kirkpatrick and family had dinner.

  • If you love the Japanese café Doma at Federal, you might have eaten at its sister restaurant, Qudo, in Bellingen. And, hopefully, the wait wouldn't have been too long, unless you were celebrities Rachel Ward and Bryan Brown. The staff recently greeted Northern Star editor David Kirkpatrick and family, who live at Federal, like long lost friends and, while the café was packed, found them a table pronto. Unfortunately it was the table that had been promised to Ward and Brown who then had to wait their turn for a seat. Turns out the crew at Qudo hadn't heard of Brown, even when his long list of movies such as Breaker Morant and Cocktail were pointed out.
  • Which restaurateur was so thrilled to have thinking women's crumpet Kerry O'Brien in his eatery over the holidays that he rushed after the O'Brien party as they left, shouting "nice to meet you Kerry"! Such enthusiasm was no doubt viewed with amusement by the ABC stalwart but might not guarantee a return visit. O'Brien likes his privacy and, in his nearby village of Bangalow, locals have learned to treat him without any forelock tugging.

 

  • Who is this little black-haired cutie that popped up on Iggy Azalea's Facebook feed in the New Year? And can the puppy possibly have replaced ex-fiance Nick Young in her affections? It certainly has a winning way with a hat and, as everyone knows, if you want loyalty, get a dog.
  • All quiet at the Bluesfest camp this week but the stars keep lining up with the announcement of the King of Margaritaville himself, Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefers, performing exclusively at this year's event. Scoring Buffet has to go some way to comforting festival director Peter Noble after the loss of major headliner Neil Young and former Bee Gee Barry Gibb.

 

 

ABOVE: Wild harvesting native raspberries at Cape Byron Distillery is, from left, Jim McEwan, Pam Brook and Martin Brook.
ABOVE: Wild harvesting native raspberries at Cape Byron Distillery is, from left, Jim McEwan, Pam Brook and Martin Brook. Courtesy of Cape Byron Distiller
  • Look out soon for the new product from the property of muesli champions and bush regenerators Pam and Martin Brook. As reported in the Northern Star, son Eddie has teamed up with legendary Master Distiller Jim McEwan (aka 'The Cask Whisperer') to produce 'Brookie's Byron Dry Gin' at the appropriately named Cape Byron Distillery. "The rainforest that my family regenerated over the past 30 years is the ideal pantry for making great spirits," says Eddie at crowdfund site https://pozible.com/project/brookies-byron-dry-gin, where donations for the start up are listed as $28,401. Those who gave more than $75 get a bottle of the first release, plus native ginger seeds to plant at home. According to the site mum Pam, affectionately known in the family as The Boss, will play a key role in the distillery and lists her hobbies as "whisky drinking and Heli Skiing (not necessarily at the same time)".

If you have any news, email editor@northernstar.com.au　

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  azalea brown northern exposure o'brien ward

