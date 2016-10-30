Wanted man jumps into cop's backyard at Mullumbimby

A WANTED man has been arrested and charged with a string of offences overnight after he was arrested in a police officer's backyard at Mullumbimby.

At about 6.45pm on Saturday, October 29, Tweed Byron Local Area Command police were carrying out a high visibility patrol of Mullumbimby village.

Detective Inspector Gary Cowan said a man took notice of the police, and took off on foot, with the police officers giving chase after the offender.

"The man then jumped inadvertently over a police fence and landed into a police officer's house which was attached to the Mullumbimby police station,” Det Insp Cowan said.

"The officer of those premises continued to chase the offender on foot and with the assistance of other police the offender was arrested there.”

At Mullumbimby police station, the 28-year-old was charged with break, enter and steal, take and drive (stolen) vehicle, assault of police, resisting arrest, police pursuit, dangerous driving and refused police bail.

"This was a significant arrest by police as this offender has been responsible for a number of serious offences in the Mullumbimby area,” Det Insp Cowan said.

One police officer was injured during the arrest and taken to Byron Bay Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.