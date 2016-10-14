Want to spend a week surfing with Kelly Slater in Fiji?

Supplied image of American surfer Kelly Slater during his quarter-final heat at the Billabong Pro in Tahiti, in French Polynesia, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2016. (AAP Image/World Surf League, Damien Poullenot) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NOT FOR ADVERTISEMENT USE

SPENDING a week tearing up some of the most epic swell with two of the world's best surfers, while living in luxury at a tropical paradise.

Sounds like a dream, doesn't it?

It will soon be a reality for two people thanks to a competition through Omaze, which will benefit two charities: Borneo Orangutan Survival Australia and MORE Than Sport.

One person and their friend will spend a week in Fiji with Kelly Slater and Shane Dorian, enjoy the surf and sunshine at Tavarua Island Resort, with flights and bungalow accommodation included.

Northern Rivers local Tony Gilding is the president of Borneo Orangutan Survival Australia, and said he was

When he was contacted last week about involvement in the competition, he couldn't believe it at first.

"I said, 'how do I really know you're Kelly slater's manager?'" Mr Gilding, who is also the owner of the Macadamia Castle, said.

"You don't get a call like that very often!"

Mr Slater told BOSA he had been wanting to get involved with a cause like this for a while

"I've wanted to do something with BOSA for many years," Mr Slater said.

"Our close cousin, the orangutan, suffers some horrible effects of environmental devastation and lack of respect from some humans to be given their rightful space on this earth.

"I'd love to see some positive outcomes come as a result of the help we hope to provide."

American professional surfer Robert Kelly Slater (born February 11, 1972, Cocoa Beach, FL, USA) at the official launch of the 2012 Quiksilver Pro and Roxy Pro at Snapper Rocks, Coolangatta Photo: John Gass / Daily News John Gass

Mr Gilding said BOSA were very grateful for the support from Mr Slater and Mr Dorian, backed up by the "amazing" concept of Omaze.

Currently BOSA have over 800 orangutans that they're looking after, and have returned 250 to the wild, Mr Gilding said.

"It's a very expensive program," he said, which is why BOSA were very excited by the prospect of this fundraising competition.

"The more money we can raise, the more orangutans we can look after."

"It's a very, very cool prize - I mean who in the Northern Rivers wouldn't want (this prize)?" Mr Gilding said.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity."

To enter the competition, you make a donation to these chosen charities on the Omaze website.

Your donation gives you a certain number of entries to win, depending on how much you donate.

As your donation increases, exclusive merchandise is also unlocked.

The competition closes on October 27.

Enter at Omaze.com