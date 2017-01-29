Want to help the Westpac chopper? Here's how you can

THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is seeking an event support group for its Byron Bay to Ballina Coastal Charity Walk.

Volunteers will have an opportunity to build their walk fitness with social walks before the event as well as provide support for participants on the day.

Kellie Dickson, Event Coordinator for the Helirescue service said "volunteers are integral to the success of the Coastal Charity Walk as the event spreads over 35kms".

Volunteers will assist with the track assessment in 12km lengths in February, March and April which is an opportunity to take on the walk in bite size pieces at a slower pace.

The day before the big event the support group will assist with track marking over the full 35kms or on their favourite length of the walk.

On the day the volunteers will support participants at checkpoints and water stations as they help to get walkers across their chosen finish line.

"The event volunteer support group will not only provide a physical checkpoint for walkers but also provide encouragement for participants to go the extra mile," Ms Dickson said.

Volunteers will also receive a 2017 Support Crew T-Shirt, cap, VIP Tour of the Services new Lismore Helibase and recognition of volunteer hours.

For more information contact the Lismore Helibase on 02 6627 4444 or fill in the online application form at www.coastalcharitywalk.com.au