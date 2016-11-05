Want to be paid while helping our region's koalas?

Join Envite Environment's Green Army team to be paid while restoring valuable habitat.

LOCAL youth are working with landholders, volunteers and Lismore City Council to restore valuable koala habitat, and now there's a chance for you to get involved.

Recent works have involved the planting of over 3000 koala food trees and 15 hectares of weed control to protect existing habitat in Lismore local government area.

The next project, commencing in January 2017, will be working in the Nimbin area and new team members are being recruited now.

This work has been supported by the Australian Government Green Army programme, Lismore City Council's Koala Green Army projects.

Green Army is an Australian Government initiative for young Australians aged 17-24.

Participants gain 20 weeks training and experience in environmental conservation over four days per week (30 hours) while being paid an allowance between $614 - $996 per fortnight.

Envite Environment's Green Army supervisor Lucas Salmon said Green Army is working in identified koala corridors.

"We are planting trees to link existing habitat," he said.

"We are also controlling weeds such as lantana which block koalas from accessing feed trees and from moving across the landscape."

"It is a special thing to see koalas on our working sites, it is inspiring for our young participants as it is something they do not often see."

Through this work Green Army participants gain valuable skills and have had the opportunity to work alongside volunteer groups like Friends of the Koala.

Mark Wilson from Friends of the Koala said "koalas are very fussy eaters, they do not choose just anything from the buffet".

"Restoring preferred koala food trees, like Tallowwood, Forest Red Gum and Swamp Mahogany, is critical to the health of local populations," he said.

Lismore City Council also has a grant from NSW Environmental Trust to restore koala habitat in the north west of the LGA including the Nimbin area.

Site assessments for the Trust and Green Army projects will be completed shortly with on ground works commencing early in the New Year.

Interviews for the Nimbin Koala Green Army project and other projects will be held in November.

Young people aged 17 to 24 are encouraged to apply online at www.envite.org.au.

Contact Envite on 02 66272800 or greenarmy@envite.org.au for more information.