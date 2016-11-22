Want to be a part of Lismore's new gallery?

TAKING SHAPE: Works take place on the new regional gallery site near the conservatorium in Lismore.

IT'S TIME to put in an application to become one of the lucky young artists, Bundjalung public art artist or cafe owner at the new Lismore Regional Gallery.

Gallery director, Brett Adlington, said there was one spot for a cafe offering light breakfasts and lunches to Lismore and gallery visitors.

"It's not a huge space but I think it will be a benefit to the CBD, where people can grab lunch on the way to work, grab a drink, and use the outdoor space," he said.

The gallery forms part of the $5.8 million Lismore Quadrangle project, which is hoped to serve as the Northern Rivers premier cultural space.

It includes the gallery, the current Lismore City Library and Northern Rivers Conservatorium linked by a piazza or town square.

Mr Adlington is also calling for Bundjalung artists and early career artists to put in their expressions of interest.

"Sometimes artists do feel like they need an easily identified way to have a show with us," he said. "We're really inviting them to come forward.

"We'll be doing that every two years as a way for local artists to submit their ideas ... and it's a way for us to see what's out there."

Successful artists will have their artwork displayed in the downstairs area of the gallery, and some may even get picked to exhibit in the dominantly-placed upstairs section of the gallery.

"Another aspect is our public art project by a Bundjalung artist," Mr Adlington said.

He said they were looking for one successful artist to present a CV and idea for an artwork on the large brick wall leading from Keen St towards the gallery.

"So a CV, evidence of work, and even if it's just a few sentences on their ideas, not full designs," he explained.

"Then three artists will be picked to put together more detailed plans."

The deadline for cafe expressions of interest is December 9, Bundjalung artists February 10 and exhibition artists November 27.

For more information visit www.lismoregallery.org, go to Contact, then Exhibition Proposals.

