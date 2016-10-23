Wall of help for Our Kids in hospitals

FUNDS RAISED: Our Kids co-ordinator Rebekka Battista with Woolworths Ballina Store manager Nori Bensley and the rest of the Northern Rivers Woolworths' staff at the handover of $54,772.

THIS year's Woolworths Wall Token campaign has raised $54,772 for local charity Our Kids which will go towards pediatric equipment at Lismore Base Hospital.

Our Kids Fundraising Coordinator Rebekka Battista says that the money will have positive effect on the 2000 local kids treated at Lismore Base Hospital each year.

"It is great to see our community support this promotion in Woolies as it will have direct results with our kids who need medical care” Ms Battista said.

She claims that the equipment will allow more children to be treated at Lismore Base, relieving pressure on families who would have otherwise had to travel long distances.

"If we don't have the equipment to support our amazing medical team the children get sent to Brisbane, Gold Coast or Sydney and obviously there's a burden on the family when that happens so the best case is to keep them here as much as possible,” she said.

Northern Rivers shoppers purchased tokens at $2 each across 14 different Woolworths locations to raise the money and on Thursday the Woolworths' staff visited Lismore Base Hospital to see where the money was going.

Store Manager at Goonellabah Woolworths Michael Rankin says the day had been great.

"It's good to get the guys out of the store so they can see where the hard work and fundraising goes towards, it's really rewarding,” Mr Rankin said.

He's visited over the last few years and thinks it's a great cause.

"I've been here over the last couple of years and I've seen where the money goes and the good work that they do with it, it's definitely a good cause,” he said.