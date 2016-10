Members of AI UK demonstrate outside the Prime Minister’s office in Downing Street, London, calling for the release of prisoners held without charge by the US government in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba. November 2003.

Lismore Amnesty and Northern Rivers Peace Group "Remembering and Healing” will stage a Walk for Human Rights and Asylum Seekers in Lismore to coincide with marches in capital cities.

The walk starts at the Lismore Transit Centre on Saturday October 22 from 10am, and will proceed through the CBD.