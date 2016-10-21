Walk for human rights and refugees

IN the wake of Monday night's damning Four Corners program about the state of children in detention on Nauru there will be a Walk for Human Rights and Asylum Seekers in Lismore tomorrow.

The walk begins from the Lismore Transit Centre in Magellan Street from 10am.

It has been organised by Lismore Amnesty and Northern Rivers Peace Group 'Remembering and Healing'.

Please join the gathering and walk with us through the Lismore CBD! There will be marches in the capital cities and other regional centres at the same time.

Please distribute this info widely through your networks!

Human Rights abuses in our name are totally unacceptable. We demand a humane solution for asylum seekers now.