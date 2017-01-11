39°
Waiting for NBN: what you need to do next

Rae Wilson
| 14th Jan 2017 7:06 AM
NBN's "check your address” feature shows the Rockhampton Morning Bulletin office should be able to connect to the National Broadband Network from January 2017.
NBN's "check your address" feature shows the Rockhampton Morning Bulletin office should be able to connect to the National Broadband Network from January 2017.

IF you're in regional Queensland or northern NSW, the wait to connect to the National Broadband Network is getting shorter.

If fact, the list below shows the NBN team is more than halfway through connecting many regional areas in our patch.

The best way to find out whether your home or business has access is to type your address into www.nbnco.com.au.

You can register to receive regular updates.  

If you're not already signed up, you should watch out for a letter in the mail from NBN with instructions on how to proceed.

Once your home or business is connected to the NBN, you will have 18 months to switch over or you will lose your current service.

This includes your landline phones, fax, ADSL and in some cases EFTPOS facilities.

NBN is a wholesale provider so you will need to investigate deals with retail service providers in your area to find the best deal to suit you.

This might be the big ones like Telstra or Optus or a growing number of smaller telecommunications competitors like Activ8me or Belong entering the market.

Work out how much data and speed you will need. Most plans have data allowances measured in gigabytes (GB).

If entertainment is important to you and you want on-demand content - such as Netflix, Stan and Presto - check the data and download speed will cover your needs.

Number porting (the ability to take your number with you) rules have not changed.

To keep an existing number, you need to ask your service provider to confirm they can do this when you place your order for an NBN service.

To learn more about the pathways to NBN, watch the video at the end of this list. 

MACKAY  

Ready for service: 31,901 including 20,055 fixed line, 8382 fixed wireless, 3464 greenfields.  

Planned or under construction: 24,080 including 11,500 premises under construction in Bucasia, Rural View, Blacks Beach, Beaconsfield, Dolphin Heads, Eimeo and Shoal Point. Fixed line construction around North Mackay, Shoal Point, Mackay Harbour is expected to start early this year.  

When old landlines/internet will be shut off: Hay Point, March 2018; Paget, Bakers Creek, June 2017; West Mackay, August 2017; Racecourse, Ooralea, October 2017; Mirani, Marian, May 2018; Sarina, June 2018; Seaforth, April 2018; East Mackay, now until November 2018; Mackay now until September 2017; South Mackay now until March 2018.  

ROCKHAMPTON   

Ready for service: 25,515 including 21,599 fixed line, 1486 greenfields and 2430 fixed wireless. Plus 873 fixed wireless in Livingstone.  

Planned or under construction: 18,440 including 17,800 fixed line, 60, greenfields and 580 fixed wireless. Plus a further 15,200 fixed line in Livingstone.  

When old landlines/internet will be shut off: Koongal, Lakes Creek, Nerimbera, Frenchville, June 2018; Limestone Creek, Norman Gardens, May 2018; Parkhurst, Rockyview, Glenlee, March 2018; Port Curtis, Allenstown, Rockhampton City, February 2018; Wandal, West Rockhampton, The Range, Kawana, Park Avenue, The Common, Berserker, April 2018.   

GLADSTONE  

Ready for service: 1624 fixed wireless, 2191 greenfields or new developments   

Planned or under construction: 23,000 fixed line premises to be constructed. Fibre to the node construction starting this year.  

BUNDABERG  

Ready for service: 28,624  

Planned or under construction: 1259  

When old landlines/internet will be shut off: Bundaberg Central, Kalkie, Rubyanna, Bundaberg East, Walkervale, Norville, Thabeban, Avenell Heights, Bundaberg South, Kepnock, Ashfield, June 2017; Millbank, Bundaberg West, Gooburrum, Bundaberg North, Bundaberg South, Bundaberg Central, Kensington, Norville, Svensson Heights, Bundaberg West, July 2017.  

FRASER COAST  

Ready for service: 4634  

Planned or under construction: 21,927. Fixed line construction starting 2018.  

GYMPIE  

Ready for service: 17,516  

Planned or under construction: 21,150  

When old landlines/internet will be shut off: Gympie, Southside, Jones Hill, Monkland, Victory Heights, Araluen, August 2017.  

SUNSHINE COAST AND NOOSA  

Ready for service: 50,990 including 38,302 fixed line, 7241 greenfields, 5447 fixed wireless.  

Planned or under construction: 93,210  

When old landlines/internet will be shut off: Maroochydore, March 2018; Palmwoods, April 2018; Alexandra Headland, February 2018; Wurtulla, Birtinya, November 2017, Meridan Plains, Currimundi, Parrearra, Mountain Creek, Mooloolaba, Minyama, Warana, Bokarina, Wurtulla, Birtinya, January 2018.   

TOOWOOMBA  

Ready for service: 56,800 including 45,700 fixed line, 1913 greenfields and 9187 fixed wireless.   

Planned or under construction: 17,830  

When old landlines/internet will be shut off: Mount Kynoch, North Toowoomba, Harlaxton, now until February 2017; Redwood, Withcott, East Toowoomba, Kearneys Spring, Centenary Heights, South Toowoomba, Mount Lofty, Darling Heights, Prince Henry Heights, Redwood, now until August 2017; Toowoomba City, now until September 2018; Rangeville, May 2017 - March 2018; Newtown, Glenvale, Harristown, February 2018; Torrington, Wilsonton, Middle Ridge, now until March 2018; Drayton, April 2018.  

IPSWICH  

Ready for service: 33,134 including 4148 greenfields and 28,986 fixed line.  

Planned or under construction: 22,270 including 20,000 fixed line, 1790 fixed wireless and 480 greenfields.  

When old landlines/internet will be shut off: Bundamba, Dinmore, Ebbw Vale, New Chum, Blackstone, now until March 2018; Redbank, Collingwood Park, now until March 2018; Goodna, now until June 2017; North Booval, June 2017; Riverview, Ellen Grove, Gailes, Wacol, Carole Park, July 2017; Ipswich, Sadliers Crossing, West Ipswich, Woodend, Coalfalls, March to October 2017; Yamanto, Churchill, September 2017; Redbank Plains, now until March 2018; Bellbird Park, Augustine Heights, now until February 2018; Thagoona, Walloon, Rosewood, January 2018.  

LOCKYER VALLEY  

Ready for service: 352 fixed wireless and 646 greenfields ready for service  

Planned or under construction: 13,160   

WARWICK  

Ready for service: 1376 fixed wireless  

Planned or under construction: 7061 premises to start fixed line construction. Fixed line construction starting this year in Allora, Stanthorpe and parts of Warwick.  

CLARENCE VALLEY  

Ready for service: Fixed wireless for more than 5200 homes and businesses. Many remote and rural properties can access Sky Muster satellite. Check your address on the NBN website to find out whether you are eligible.   

Planned or under construction: Construction to connect more than 10,200 Grafton residents and businesses to NBN via fixed lines to begin in March.  

LISMORE  

Ready for service: 4300 premises across the outskirts of Lismore, including Woodburn, Rosebank and Dunoon, have fixed wireless. Construction to connect an additional 1600 is expected over the next nine months. Many remote and rural properties can access Sky Muster satellite. Check your address on the NBN website to find out whether you are eligible.   

Planned or under construction: Lismore is in the design phase with works expected to connect 16,500 homes and businesses to NBN in sections from February. It is expected people will be able to progressively connect from November 2017.   

COFFS HARBOUR  

Ready for service: More than 25,000 homes and businesses parts of Coffs Harbour, Sapphire Beach, Korora, Toormina and Sawtell can make the switch to fixed lines. 4000 premises on the outskirts of Coffs Harbour, including parts of Bonville, Coramba, Karangi and Ulong Town, are eligible to connect to fixed wireless. Many remote and rural properties can access Sky Muster satellite. Check your address on the NBN website to find out whether you are eligible.   

Planned or under construction: Construction to connect an additional 7500 in parts of Woolgoolga, Emerald Beach, Moonee Beach and Arrawarra will begin mid year.   

TWEED  

Ready for service: 3200 homes and businesses in parts of Coolangatta can connect to fixed line. A further 3600 premises on the outskirts of the Tweed - including Kingscliff, Murwillumbah and Terranora - are already able to access a fixed wireless service. Many remote and rural properties can access Sky Muster satellite. Check your address on the NBN website to find out whether you are eligible.   

Planned or under construction: Those south of the border are also on the home stretch with Construction is underway or nearing completion to connect the remaining 28,900 Tweed Heads premises. Construction to connect an additional 1330 homes and businesses across Kyogle, Mullumbimby, Kunghur and Uki to the fixed wireless service has begun, with people able to connect from February. Within seven months, all homes and businesses in the Tweed will be able to connect.  - ARM NEWSDESK

