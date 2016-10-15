Volunteers rescue 7-year-old girl from Mount Warning

A SEVEN-year-old girl was due to spend the night at Gold Coast University after falling 25 metres down an embankment on Mount Warning on Saturday morning, a police spokesman said.

Tweed Volunteer Rescue Association Captian Tony Hynes said he and his team mates "always get a shudder” when they receive calls for help on Mount Warning because "they always turn out worse than they sound” but luckily this call was different.

"We got her up onto the track and she was winched by helicopter from there” he said, referring to the iconic yellow Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter based in Lismore.

He said the girl's father appeared to have gotten himself back on-track before rescuers arrived and his wrist was in bandages but he was in a hurry to follow his daughter back to hospital and rescuers did not have a chance to hear the full details of the fall.

"I go up the mountain 15-20 times a year so for me it was the same job,” said Captain Hynes.

"Thankfully this time we didn't have to carry anybody down.”

Mr Hynes said State Emergency Services crew had been called but his team had been first to arrive and so the SES crew was called off.

"I've just gotten back and I'm enjoying my first beer,” he said some four hours after the rescue.