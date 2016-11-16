28°
News

Violent home invasion forces couple to close beloved store

Samantha Elley
| 16th Nov 2016 5:52 AM
ICONIC BUSINESS: A recent home invasion has fast-tracked the Evans' decision to close their corner store.
ICONIC BUSINESS: A recent home invasion has fast-tracked the Evans' decision to close their corner store. Samantha Elley

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE very familiar and welcoming sight of Ron and Donna Evans in their little store on the corner of Barker and Colches streets, Casino, is no more.

An horrific home invasion two weeks ago has fast-tracked the couple's decision to shut up shop and retire.

For 22 years the couple has catered for local customers, selling everything from bread and milk to newspapers and groceries, always enjoying a good banter with their customers.

"We give them cheek and they keep coming back," Donna smiled.

All that changed, however, at 3am on Tuesday, November 1 when the couple was woken to loud banging sounds from the back of their house which is attached to the shop.

"(The intruders) had ripped up the screen and kicked in the door," Ron said.

Ron walked into the dining area to be confronted by two, possibly three, intruders demanding money.

"They pushed me over and walked over me," Donna said, who had been behind Ron when they saw them.

"We were yelling at them and they tried to get into the shop."

Ron was hit with a short stick across the head. He later needed stitches.

Donna was punched and received dark, nasty bruises on her arms and legs.

Ron managed to get a little of his own back when he threw a freshly baked fruitcake, dish and all, at the invaders.

The community rallied and the couple was inundated with bunches of flowers and well-wishes as the news spread of the attack.

"We will miss our customers, they are friendly people," Ron said.

The couple hasn't made any concrete plans but will enjoy retirement.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  casino crime home invasion police

Pacific Highway closed following truck, motorcycle crash

Pacific Highway closed following truck, motorcycle crash

THE Pacific Highway is closed in both directions following a reported crash between a truck and a motorcycle.

Violent home invasion forces couple to close beloved store

ICONIC BUSINESS: A recent home invasion has fast-tracked the Evans' decision to close their corner store.

Couple exits shop after 22 years

Our gift to you this Christmas - free stuff!

Fetch a cracker deal this Christmas!

WE’RE giving you a Christmas present you can’t refuse.

WWI book makes it into war memorial

News

Kyogle author's book accepted at Australian War Memorial

Local Partners

Hope still blooming in the form of lovingly made quilt

ASK Kay Wilson why she worked so hard on the 'Hope Blooms Here' quilt and she will tell you the fight against cancer is a personal one.

Smiling all the way to the dentist

HAPPY SMILES: Tiffany Chen, dentist, Renee Marsden, practice manager, Talitha Rogers, dental assistant and Kirralee Corby, reception make up the team.

There is plenty to smile about for Evans Head residents

Join the Galactic Empire for a Westpac Helicopter fundraiser

STARS: From left, Actors Riz Ahmed, Diego Luna, Felicity Jones, Jiang Wen and Donnie Yen . Star Wars: Rogue One. Supplied by Disney.

A special charity screening of Rogue One, A Star Wars Story

Player's latest musical opens this week

ON STAGE: Some of the cast of Ballina Players' latest production, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

Jalquin has been coming to The Channon Markets since the 1980s.

Where to get fresh produce and comment on the US election result

Sting: I'm not 'ready to die'

Sting: I'm not 'ready to die'

Sting insists he isn't "ready to die" as he still has a lot of "work to do".

She's got the look: Sabine's Top Model perfection

Sabine Jamieson in a Dolce and Gabana dress while in Milan, Italy for Australia's Next Top Model.

BYRON beauty in Top Model grand final after whirlwind trip to Milan.

Gigi Hadid will 'never complain' about shirtless Zayn Malik

Gigi says she'll never get bored of seeing Zayn Malik shirtless

Jessica Alba buys Kinder Surprise eggs from around the world

Americans aren't allowed the glorious Kinder Surprise eggs

Ziltoid is back to steal our coffee

Devin is back and he is bringing tracks from Trascendance to play live. Photo Contributed

Musical genius returns to blow our minds

Heidi Klum: I've learnt to 'embrace' my body after four kids

Klum has learnt how to "embrace" her body after having four children

Modern Family's Sarah Hyland covers Chainsmokers' Closer

Actress reveals singing voice.

She sings in an acoustic cover of Chainsmokers' smash Closer.

Auction this Saturday! - Ocean Views, Immaculate Presentation

5 Napelle Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 2 2 Auction this...

This architect designed home presents a wonderful north east facing elevated position with views as far as the eye can see. Watch the whales play, sit back and...

Auction this Saturday! - Great Investment or 1st Home Buy

1/37 Teak Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

Duplex 3 2 1 Guide $640,000 to...

This low maintenance neat and tidy duplex is set on a generous 540sqm level block in sought after Baywood Chase, Suffolk Park. Perfectly suited for the first home...

ICONIC SEASIDE and RIVERFRONT LOCATION

18 South Beach Road, Brunswick Heads 2483

House 3 1 $1,700,000

This distinctive style " A Frame" beach house is a Brunswick Heads icon; perfectly posited directly opposite the stunning Brunswick River, within easy walking...

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 Forthcoming...

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. Offers prior to auction will be seriously...

Tropical Oasis on the Edge of Town

108 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 1 Contact Brett...

Nestled on just over one acre amongst open grassy areas, lush tropical gardens and its own meandering creek, this tranquil three bedroom residence provides a...

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 9kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 4 Guide $1,400,000...

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

Rare Opportunity!

Lot 500 Alcorn Road, Knockrow 2479

Residential Land Open Times: Wednesday, 16 November 3.30 - 4.00pm Saturday, 19 November 10.00 ... Auction 26th...

Open Times: Wednesday, 16 November 3.30 - 4.00pm Saturday, 19 November 10.00 - 10.30am This former avocado farm presents a rare opportunity to secure approx 9Ha...

4 Units On 1056m2

1-4/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Auction 10th...

This is a rare opportunity with outstanding future potential. A choice of 4 units on a large 1056m2 corner allotment in a prime position. Leave the car at home...

Brand New Investment Opportunity In Town With Proven Return

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Located in a quiet street, this quality new home offers great income potential and position with approx. 4.6% gross return. Mullumbimby's best kept secret! The...

Stunning Home + Multiple Accommodation - Surrounded By Nature

55 Lilli Pilli Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 $1,595,009 to...

This unique pavilion style residence is positioned on a large 2137 m2 lot with its own rainforest remnant. In addition to the main residence are two separate...

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home that is known as the Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

High demand: New estate selling long before land release

The proposed 38-lot subdivision in Quays Dr, Ballina.

Land sells before prices released

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Lismore cheaper, but coastal towns grow out of reach

The latest house price report has been released by Domain and Lismore comes out as the most affordable.

What does it mean for home buyers?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!