Violent home invasion forces couple to close beloved store

ICONIC BUSINESS: A recent home invasion has fast-tracked the Evans' decision to close their corner store.

THE very familiar and welcoming sight of Ron and Donna Evans in their little store on the corner of Barker and Colches streets, Casino, is no more.

An horrific home invasion two weeks ago has fast-tracked the couple's decision to shut up shop and retire.

For 22 years the couple has catered for local customers, selling everything from bread and milk to newspapers and groceries, always enjoying a good banter with their customers.

"We give them cheek and they keep coming back," Donna smiled.

All that changed, however, at 3am on Tuesday, November 1 when the couple was woken to loud banging sounds from the back of their house which is attached to the shop.

"(The intruders) had ripped up the screen and kicked in the door," Ron said.

Ron walked into the dining area to be confronted by two, possibly three, intruders demanding money.

"They pushed me over and walked over me," Donna said, who had been behind Ron when they saw them.

"We were yelling at them and they tried to get into the shop."

Ron was hit with a short stick across the head. He later needed stitches.

Donna was punched and received dark, nasty bruises on her arms and legs.

Ron managed to get a little of his own back when he threw a freshly baked fruitcake, dish and all, at the invaders.

The community rallied and the couple was inundated with bunches of flowers and well-wishes as the news spread of the attack.

"We will miss our customers, they are friendly people," Ron said.

The couple hasn't made any concrete plans but will enjoy retirement.