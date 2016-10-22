Vikings, horses, art and showbags at the North Coast National

Vikings (left to right) Gabriel Hooper, Peter Romilio and Michael Rowe with a replica model of a Viking ship on display at the North Coast National Show.

HORSES' Soccer made its debut at the North Coast National Show on Thursday night and if you're wondering how it worked, stay tuned.

"The horses were divided into two teams and the pushed a big ball around the arena,” said Show President John Gibson as he took a break from the sunshine activities outside and rested in the cool of the HCF Pavilion.

John Gibson has been president of the North Coast National Show for nearly thirty years and said he likes "to showcase local talent from the north coast” but you don't have to be equestrian to participate.

"Over the years we've tried to bring a bit of music to show,” he said.

The Community Stage featured various music, dance and fitness performances all through the day and Songwriters Stage at the main bar would be hosting evening gigs on Friday and Saturday.

History lovers could satisfy their curiosity at a Viking Village built by the Rognvald Lith viking group in Lismore.

Viking Greg O'Meara said the idea for a village came after a "drunken conversation” but there was no booze to be found in the interactive display: vikings clad in raw fabrics sat weaving, sewing and discussing their armour while natural dyes bubbled over a fire.

Showgoers could see a blacksmith at work in the village but children were warned: Mr O'Meara said some children "got ice cream on my sword” on Day One of the Show and vikings were not known for their gentle nature!

Local photographers had works on display in the HCF Pavilion and viewers could sample Bunya cheeses, gelato and other treats whilst learning how to work it all off later at some of the health promotion stalls nearby.

As well as the usual show livestock and champion wood chopping, art and produce from the Northern Rivers was judged.

Show-goers entering the Tursa Art Prize pavilion were invited to vote for their favourite work inside.

Eggs, silver-beet, roses, cakes, quilts and needlwork were just some of the categories in show competitions and came from local primary schools, high schools and individuals.

Not everything was a competition at the show: Bronwyn Bodery and Anna Wutte sat in the wood carving pavillion, quietly whittling away on panels of white camphor laurel and jelutong wood respectively.

Ms White, who is nearly 80, said she was only a beginner at wood carving, compared to Ms Bodery who had whittled for four years.

"No prizes here,” said Ms Bodery, "we do it because we love it, it's our hobby and that's the only reason.”

Zac Lawson, 17 and sister Alana Lawson, 18, were busy selling show bags to indecisive customers.

It was Zac's second year working the show and he had some tips for parents on a budget: The Monster Bag.

"It's got 150 lollies and it's only $12,” he said.

Zac said one of the most popular show bags was Peppa Pig.

At $28, it wasn't the cheapest show bag but Peppa Pig fans would be pink with pleasure at the goodies inside: a backpack, umbrella, hat, water bottle and more.

His sister, Ms Lawson, said the jumbo sized Warheads bag at $15 was good value: there were too many lollies to count but looked to be at least 50.

She said the $20 range of costume show bags were a big hit: kids - and adults - could choose from Wild West, Police, Ninja, Pirate and other themes.

Traditional fans of the humble Bertie Beetle show bag were not forgotten: this year the popular chocolate, often found only in show bags, was still one of the cheapest brands on offer for only $4.

Lismore's new mayor Isaac Smith was due to officially open the North Coast National Show on Friday night after the annual parade, followed by an action packed evening of Monster Trucks, circus acts and fireworks.