Video still the way to go far

BRUNSWICK Heads Network Video store manager Chris Gentle refuses to accept that the future of the industry is grim, preferring instead a positive outlook.

"Business is very busy at the moment. We're as busy as we've ever been and we've been here for 22 years," he said.

"People tell us we're very important and they all beg us not to go anywhere, which we've got no intention of."

Mr Gentle was talking after it was announced that industry body Australian Video Rental Retailers Association would be folding, effective today.

"They can't support themselves, there's not enough membership to support the administration," Video Connection Byron Bay owner Rick Burns said.

The decision was blamed in part on the arrival of US-based entertainment streaming service Netflix.

The Lismore Blockbuster store is among the most recent victims of the declining industry, having closed its doors two weeks ago. This followed the closing of other stores in Ocean Shores, Goonellabah and Alstonville.