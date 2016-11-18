Hammerhead man "blown away" by Premier Mike Baird net stunt

Dean Jefferys tries to net Premier Mike Baird on Friday at Ballina.

AN ENVIRONMENTAL protester who dressed as a hammerhead shark on Friday at the launch of the North Coast's first shark net is "blown away" by the national interest in his attempt to net Premier Mike Baird.

Dean Jeffreys was confronted by police after he attempted to cast a net over the MP as he left a press conference to announcing the nets at Ballina Marine Rescue Tower.

Founder of Migaloo 2, Ocean Conservation yacht, told his followers on social media early Saturday the heated clash between him, the Premier's security team and police helped to get the message out to against the nets.

"(I'm) blown away at how this message to stop the shark nets and respect marine creatures has just gone BOOM.

"It was only 36 hours ago I saw the news that Premier Baird was coming to Ballina to over see the instalment of the first of (five) shark nets for the area.

"I could feel the sharks and whales and other sea creatures call and saying now is the time to act."

Mr Jeffreys said the idea to throw a net over the Premier came from "guidance" from the animals and was coordinated with Australian Sea Bird Rescue, Shark Spotters and other local groups protesting against the nets.

"(I've) been connecting deeply with the last migrating whales in the last few days and the sharks and been open to (their) guidance.

"Guess I will have to go swimming with Hammer head Sharks soon."





Mr Jeffreys also released a media statement explaining protesters wanted the Premier to know what it was like to be caught in a net.

"I did this to give the Premier an opportunity to experience what it is like to be a marine creature trapped in a shark net.

"The Premier was lucky, he wasn't tangled up underwater unable to breathe, like the 16500 marine creatures that have died in the last 65 years in NSW waters because of these indiscriminate killing nets."