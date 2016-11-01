Why you 'shouldn't be afraid' of vaccines: Group

Local community group, Northern Rivers Vaccination Supporters, has been recognised by the World Health Organisation.

A LOCAL pro-vaccination group that began just three years ago has been recognised by the World Health Organisation as a good source of information on vaccine safety.

The WHO publishes a list of websites that are found to "facilitate the access of public health authorities, health professionals and the public to reliable information".

The Northern Rivers Vaccination Supporters group is now one of those websites.

It can be found at the WHO's Vaccine Safety Net webpage, along with the other successful organisations.

NRVS announced the achievement on their Facebook page.

"We're absolutely stoked," one of the group's core administrators, Rachel Heap, told The Northern Star.

"We've worked really hard to put credible and reliable and accurate information out there

"To get recognised by the World Health Organisation in that short time period for an unfunded grassroots community organisation is just awesome."

She said the group's primary goal was to spread the word that people shouldn't be afraid of vaccines, but instead, "you should be amazed at how extraordinary they are as a public health measure".

Dr Heap said one the key strategies the group uses to get the message out there is called the "thousand cups of tea".

"It's sitting down and talking to people about their fears ... and having the knowledge to explain to them what they science actually shows," she said.

"That conversation is the key to the group."

For more information about the Northern Rivers Vaccination Supporters visit them on Facebook or visit www.nrvs.info