Victim to view footage of shark injuries for first time

Shark attack victim Mathew Lee and his partner, Suzy Garada. Photo from the Mathew Lee Official Support Facebook page. Photo contributed

THE battle to save Mat Lee's life after a shark attack last year will air on television tonight.

The terrible injuries he suffered and the efforts of the medical team to repair the damage was documented by Channel 7 for a program , Gold Coast Medical, screening tonight.

**WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTO BELOW**

A posting on Mr Lee's official support Facebook page talked about the program "showcasing the amazing work of the surgeons and medical team of the Gold Coast University Hospital".

The post said: "This will be the first time we have viewed the footage so there are many mixed emotions but are absolutely amazed at the progress Mat has continually made since his attack".

The program highlights the lifesaving work performed, by everyone from the first responders on Lighthouse Beach, to the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Crew, and the surgeons at the hospital.

A scene from the new TV series Gold Coast Medical, crews were on scene when Mat Lee was brought into the Gold Coast University Hospital. Contributed

The injuries caused by the shark were extensive, and makes for graphic viewing. Given the current debate over shark strategy, perhaps it is essential viewing for anyone in charge of making decisions about the future of shark control in our region.

The program airs on Prime locally at 8.40pm.