'Very good friends' sit HSC exams together

AS the HSC exams pass the halfway mark for more than 72,000 NSW students this week, a small band of friends prepare to go their separate ways.

Woodenbong Central School has 10 students finishing Year 12 this year. Four of them have been at the school since kindergarten, and the rest moving to the school from nearby primary schools when they hit high school age.

Students have been sitting exams at the Woodenbong RSL Club and will celebrate the end of school with a formal at the Memorial Hall on November 8.

A parent of one of the students said her daughter had been happy so far with the exams, but it was a bittersweet moment, as the end of high school meant many of the "very, very good friends" would need to move away from Woodenbong in order to find work or study at university.

The final exam, Design and Technology, is on November 4.

Students will receive their results on December 15.

CAN YOU DO IT?

Would you pass the HSC? Here are some questions from exams sat so far this year.

English

Explain how William Shakespeare's The Merchant of Venice invites us into a different world and broadens our understanding of human experience.

Modern History

To what extent were the dictatorships in Germany and Italy responsible for the growth of European tensions?