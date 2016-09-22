'Pot' plant decorations land local in court

A ROUTINE job by police turned into a much more complex situation thanks to the plant 'decorations' of a local resident.

Lismore police were attending a North Lismore address to deliver some paperwork to a 56 year old Lismore man.

As they entered the front verandah of the house they saw nine large cannabis plants growing in pots on the verandah.

The 56 year old man was spoken to about the plants.

As a result of this conversation police seized about $9,000.00 worth of cannabis plants from the verandah.

The man will appear in Lismore Local Court next month where he will face a charge of cultivating a prohibited plant.