An operation by Liquor & Gaming NSW will be to ensure schoolies are partying in safe environments.

LOCAL venues around Byron Bay will be targeted by Liquor & Gaming NSW compliance officers in a schoolies operation.

The aim is to ensure venues are providing a safe environment for the thousands of school leavers celebrating the end of exams.

Venue operators are reminded to be vigilant during schoolies when there are increased risks for the sale of alcohol to minors, intoxicated patrons and anti-social behaviour.

Liquor & Gaming NSW's Director of Compliance Operations, Sean Goodchild, said officers will be working with local police from Thursday, November 24 to monitor venues and ensure they comply with responsible service of alcohol obligations.

Mr Goodchild said licensees know not all school leavers have reached 18, so will be on the lookout for fake IDs and the secondary supply of alcohol to minors.

"Venues face significant penalties for serving alcohol to minors including suspension of their licence, so they should be particularly vigilant to ensure they comply with the law,” he said.

"Byron Bay venues have done a lot of work with police and the local liquor accord to ensure a safe and enjoyable schoolies season - and now it is time to put that planning into action.”