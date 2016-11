VANDALISM: The Lismore Court House was tagged by vandals in the last 24 hours.

VANDALS have left their mark on the Lismore Court House overnight.

The words "injustice sncv” were scrawled in black paint across a wall near the front of the courthouse building.

Police discovered the vandalism earlier this morning and said the incident may of occurred between Sunday and the early hours of this morning.

CCTV footage is being assessed by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lismore Police Station, 6626 0599.