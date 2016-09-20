Vandals target cars in graffiti attack

Sean Latham discovered his van covered in graffiti, and will have to fork out $1700 excess to cover the paint job.

IT TOOK a cheap bottle of spray paint and 10 minutes to inflict $7000 worth of damage on the van of a Byron business owner who supports local youth.

Sean Latham, one of the owners of North Coast Events, described the act as a "talentless, meaningless mess" and "a real shame".

"If it was a mural somewhere on a dead grey cement wall I think that's a wonderful expression of art and culture, but tagging is just a waste," he said.

Mr Latham and North Coast Events provide discounted gear hire to young musicians.

He said in a Facebook post: "We support so many community groups and struggle to survive as a business in this area

"You should try doing something constructive, help your community or show how much creativity you really have."

Insurance will cover most of the damage done to his van, but Mr Latham will still have to fork out $1700 to cover the excess.

He said the paint melted the duco (automotive lacquer) nearly down to the metal so it couldn't just be cleaned up.

The van was tagged while it was parked at the Byron Industrial Estate.

"There was an event going on," Mr Latham explained, but it was cancelled. "Young crews doing their thing and it takes one person to bring them undone, otherwise they're all nice young people.

"We support youth events ... we hire equipment out, we help local acts.

"(The vandals) may well have been at that gig not making the connection of what we do or who we are."

Along with the van a nearby phone box, two signs and another car got tagged.

Mr Latham reported the incident to the police and it has been logged in a statewide graffiti register.

The register keeps on record reported graffiti so when someone gets caught in the act, they can be held responsible for the rest of their tags.

You can report graffiti to the NSW Graffiti Hotline, on 1800 707 125 between 9am and 5pm weekdays.