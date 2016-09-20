25°
News

Vandals target cars in graffiti attack

Cathryn Mclauchlan
| 20th Sep 2016 2:33 PM
Sean Latham discovered his van covered in graffiti, and will have to fork out $1700 excess to cover the paint job.
Sean Latham discovered his van covered in graffiti, and will have to fork out $1700 excess to cover the paint job. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT TOOK a cheap bottle of spray paint and 10 minutes to inflict $7000 worth of damage on the van of a Byron business owner who supports local youth.

Sean Latham, one of the owners of North Coast Events, described the act as a "talentless, meaningless mess" and "a real shame".

"If it was a mural somewhere on a dead grey cement wall I think that's a wonderful expression of art and culture, but tagging is just a waste," he said.

Mr Latham and North Coast Events provide discounted gear hire to young musicians.

He said in a Facebook post: "We support so many community groups and struggle to survive as a business in this area

"You should try doing something constructive, help your community or show how much creativity you really have."

Insurance will cover most of the damage done to his van, but Mr Latham will still have to fork out $1700 to cover the excess.

He said the paint melted the duco (automotive lacquer) nearly down to the metal so it couldn't just be cleaned up.

The van was tagged while it was parked at the Byron Industrial Estate.

"There was an event going on," Mr Latham explained, but it was cancelled. "Young crews doing their thing and it takes one person to bring them undone, otherwise they're all nice young people.

"We support youth events ... we hire equipment out, we help local acts.

"(The vandals) may well have been at that gig not making the connection of what we do or who we are."

Along with the van a nearby phone box, two signs and another car got tagged.

Mr Latham reported the incident to the police and it has been logged in a statewide graffiti register.

The register keeps on record reported graffiti so when someone gets caught in the act, they can be held responsible for the rest of their tags.

You can report graffiti to the NSW Graffiti Hotline, on 1800 707 125 between 9am and 5pm weekdays.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay, car, crime, graffiti, taggers, van, vandalism

Vandals target cars in graffiti attack

Vandals target cars in graffiti attack

VICTIM of $7000 vandalism attack: "Tagging is just talentless, meaningless, mess. It's a real shame".

VIDEO: Babysitter supported by family at court

Courteney Pearl Matthews, 18, leaves Lismore Local Court.

18-year-old in court after crash that killed policeman's daughter

Roadworks on highway will affect traffic tonight, tomorrow

File photo of a section of the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Hwy upgrade.

Drivers will be stopped during controlled blasting

Artworks will go into the TinCAN

ON FOCUS: Winner of the 2014 TinCAN Best Portrait Award was Lynn McCarthy.

The Tintenbar Community Aid Network's annual art exhibition

Local Partners

Lismore's online farewell: Jenny Dowell quits facebook

Where was she instead today? Short answer: Centrelink

A raft of activities on and off the water at festival

Winners of the home made raft race at a past Woodburn Riverside Festival were Peter Wylie of Woodburn with son Clay, 12 and friend Stephen Kennedy, 12 of Woodburn.

It's time to start building your raft

Find bargains in region's greatest garage sale

Garage sale to be held at Jiggi Church is the first in it's 111 year history.

Ii is the biggest coordinated garage sale day on the North Coast

Latest deals and offers

Chris Pratt is taking a break from acting

Chris Pratt is taking a break from acting

CHRIS Pratt has revealed he is taking a six-month break from the film industry so he can spend more time with his wife Anna Faris and their son Jack.

Artworks will go into the TinCAN

ON FOCUS: Winner of the 2014 TinCAN Best Portrait Award was Lynn McCarthy.

The Tintenbar Community Aid Network's annual art exhibition

Maisie Williams' future fears

Maisie Williams is "nervous" about the future without having GoT

Nominate now for the 25th Dolphin Awards

THE NCEIA TEAM: From back, Mark Pidcock, Brett Hamlyn, Gary Pinkerton, James Palmer, Tony Baron, and at the front, Mariska Pinkerton, Janina Bruyn and Wendy Ford.

NCEIA is calling out to all musicians in the (02) 66 area code

Penguins, facebook and Lamb of God

Lamb of God will tour Australia with Slipknot in October. Photo Contributed

We talk to Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe

Ne Obliviscaris to do home tour

NE OBLIVISCARIS announce The World Their Canvas - Australian Tour 2016 with special guests The Ocean (Germany) & Jack The Stripper.Photo Contributed

NE OBLIVISCARIS announce The World Their Canvas - Australian Tour

Rami Malek cried over Jimmy Kimmel at Emmys

Surprise win for Rami ended in tears at Emmys

Stylish Rural Home With pool + Studio On Coopers Creek

328 Whian Road, Eureka 2480

House 5 3 4 $1,100,000 ...

This character hardwood timber home has exclusive frontage and overlooks beautiful Coopers Creek. The property sits in an elevated position and takes full...

Original and Charming Byron Bay Cottage In Premium Location

56A Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction Saturday...

This original and charming Byron Bay cottage is set within a peaceful and private location and enjoys only few neighbours. Consisting of 3 bedrooms plus an...

Sensational Position and Potential

1/10 Coral Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Guide $800,000 to...

This potential packed beachside townhouse is located in one Byron's most popular neighbourhoods, just on the edge of the town centre and across the street from...

Large Family Home Close To Town and Beach

17 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $980,000 to...

Perfectly positioned in a quiet cul-de-sac of permanently occupied homes is this large 4 bed 2 bath family home, close to everything. Walk in past the sparkling...

DONT LET THIS ONE GET AWAY!

4 New City Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 2 1 2 Auction 25th Sep...

Perfectly positioned in a family orientated street in central Mullumbimby, this charming character cottage with rear lane access offers excellent potential! A...

Iconic Bangalow Commercial site

5 (Lot 17) Lismore Road, Bangalow 2479

Commercial Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been ... Expressions Of...

Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been offered to the market. Set on 1900m2 of land with two street frontage and 523m2 of internal shop space...

Level Vacant Land In Prime Ewingsdale Location

92 Plantation Drive, Ewingsdale 2481

Residential Land Open Friday 12.00 - 12.30pm Here is an exciting opportunity to build ... $549,000 to...

Open Friday 12.00 - 12.30pm Here is an exciting opportunity to build your dream home on just over 2 acres (8900m2) of level, vacant land in an exclusive...

Private, Peaceful and Spacious

18 Ridgeland Close, Richmond Hill 2480

House 4 2 2 Auction 22nd...

Perched on a secluded ridge, this substantial and stylish master-built home has sweeping views across the Macleans Ridges Valley towards the Byron Bay Lighthouse...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $860,000 to...

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

Stunning Home + Multiple Accommodation - Surrounded By Nature

55 Lilli Pilli Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 $1,695,000 to...

This unique pavilion style residence is positioned on a large 2137 m2 lot with its own rainforest remnant. In addition to the main residence are two separate...

New $33 million development planned for Ballina Shire

The site of a proposed seniors living development at Skennars Head.

Plans include 211 homes, clubhouse and recreational facilities

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

Claims of property collapse in six weeks 'silly' say banks

Residential and comercial buildings under construction in Sydney's CBD, Monday, June 2, 2014. House prices have suffered their largest monthly fall in five years, with the federal budget a likely contributor.

Fears raised that banks' overly cautious over foreign investment

When 223 relocatable homes are just not enough

The 18ha site of the relocatable home park.

Developers seek approval to expand relocatable home park