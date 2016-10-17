Vandalism continues at Coraki hospital

The front entrance of the Coraki-Campbell Hospital has had rocks thrown through the glass door, leaving it open to the elements.

A GROUP of youths was seen leaving the disused Coraki Hospital on Saturday and may have vandalised property, police said.

Coraki Fire Brigade captain Graham Guest said his crew was called to the derelict property about 1.30pm but, although there was extensive damage evident, there was no sign of a recent fire and the damage may have already been there.

The Northern Star did a recent story on the degradation of the once busy hospital.

Locals are still keen to see it 'rise from the ashes' since the storm in September forced its closure after the roof was damaged.