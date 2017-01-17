Value of safety is $250,000 in the community

24 hour policing at Casino has helped with safety in the community.

GRANTS of $250,000 are now up for grabs for local groups working towards community safety.

The NSW government has made the money available to Clarence and Richmond Valley councils and local community organisations for projects to improve safety.

"We have been making solid progress on the law and order front,” Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said.

"First we secured 24/7 policing for Casino, then federal Nationals MP, Kevin Hogan won funds for CCTV in both Casino and Grafton.

"The NSW Community Safety Fund is the next step towards making the Clarence and Richmond Valleys even better places to work, rest and play and even worse places to commit crimes.”

"The Liberals and Nationals Government takes the view that locals know best how to fix local problems; that is why we are seeking local input and local projects.”

Mr Gulaptis said the Community Safety Fund aims to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour through infrastructure and service delivery projects that address local crime hot spots, anti-social behaviour and collaborative approaches to crime prevention and detection.

Further information including application information can be found at: http://www.crimeprevention.nsw.gov.au/