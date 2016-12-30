Update on holiday traffic for travellers

A common sight on holiday roads along the east coast.

ANOTHER day, another heavy traffic update for holidaymakers.

Please stay safe and drive to the road rules so everyone can get home or to their destination safely.

Delays are being experienced in the north and the south of the state in the following areas:

Hunter:

Beresfield to Hexham - Northbound on New England Highway is queued about 4kms so motorists should allow an extra 5-10 minutes travel time.

North:

Macksville - Northbound traffic on the Pacific Highway is queued about 12kms so motorists should allow an extra 30-35 minutes travel time.

Macksville - Southbound traffic on the Pacific Highway is queued about 4kms so motorists should allow an extra 10 minutes travel time.

Woodburn - Northbound traffic on the Pacific Highway is queued about 6km so motorists should allow an extra 10-15 minutes travel time.

Byron Bay - Eastbound traffic on Ewingsdale Road is queued about 3kms.

South:

Berry - Southbound traffic on the Princes Highway is queued about 3kms so motorists should allow an extra 15-20 minutes travel time.

Ulladulla - Northbound traffic on the Princes Highway is queued about 7kms so motorists should allow an extra 20 minutes travel time.

Milton - Northbound and southbound traffic on the Princes Highway is queued about 2kms so motorists should allow an extra 10 minutes travel time.

Nowra - Northbound and southbound traffic on the Princes Highway is queued about 2kms so motorists should allow an extra 10 minutes travel time.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or call 132 701.