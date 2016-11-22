Unprovoked attack leaves man, 77, in intensive care

A GOONELLABAH man is fighting for life after an unprovoked attack by another man on Ballina Road this morning.

Police say the 77-year-old man is in intensive care after a 40-year-old man, who unknown to the victim, allegedly ran at him and pushed him over in an unprovoked attack.

It is alleged by police the victim was collecting leaves at Goonellabah for his garden at 6.50am when the attack occurred.

About 10 minutes earlier, police will allege the 40-year-old man lunged at a 72-year-old man, who was walking with his wife along the footpath of Ballina Road, towards the intersection of Invercauld Road, Goonellabah.

The 72 year old quickly moved out of the way and was not injured.

Lismore police attended soon after and chased the 40 year old through an apartment complex on Fischer Street.

Police caught the man at the rear of an apartment where he was placed under arrest.

The alleged attacker has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of assault.

He was refused bail and faced Lismore Local Court today.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the incident to call Lismore Police Station 6626 0599.