United they stand with the help of a grant

LOOKING FORWARD: Coach Djaan Jarrett and player Bill King with MP Kevin Hogan at the announcement of a $12,000 grant.

NORTHERN United league club will no longer need to borrow equipment for training sessions after a $12,000 grant was announced at Clifford Park by Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan.

The grant will go towards the purchase of equipment such as tackle bags, boxing gear, footballs and exercise equipment, as well as a trailer to transport tents and BBQs and electronic items such as a data projector and computer.

""Through sport, Northern United aims to promote community engagement, cohesion and well-being by delivering regular community-based and family friendly events,” Mr Hogan said.

"These big football clubs sometimes have big changes or influence on small community groups,”

Northern United Rugby League Football Club secretary Naomi Moran said it would have a massive impact on the direction of the club in the future.

"Whether it is equipment or access to computers for our players or supporters it is really a significant step,” she said.

"It is really important that we can form these partnerships with the local organisations and local governments because our rugby league club is more than just a football club.

"And what we do is more than just on the field and there is a lot that happens behind the scenes.

"This means we will have a bit more ownership in terms of how we run things.”