Unique job-seeking method launches on Northern Rivers

Job seekers featured on the Northern Rivers Youth Employment Website, Nicole Wirth, Alanah Ramsay, Kia Wasley, and Liam Martin at the website launch at Lismore City Hall on Thursday.

A RESUME, but with extra flair and a bundle of real personality, showcasing the real you to a potential employer.

These are known as Living Resumes, and now a bunch of local youth are putting their best foot forward into the world of employment.

Yesterday not-for-profit, community disability organisation RED Inc officially launched their Northern Rivers Youth Employment Website and Living Resumes project.

The project was designed by young people at RED Inc and funded by the NSW Government under the Young Opportunities Grant.

The project involved supporting 19 youth to re-write and design their resumes, as well as creating unique video resume, giving them a chance to introduce themselves "face-to-face" to potential employers, which are now showcased on the new website.

RED Inc CEO Marie Gale said the launch was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate these "very inspirational young people and the achievements they've made".

A number of the job seekers who are featured on the Northern Rivers Youth Employment Website are introduced to the crowd at the website launch at Lismore City Hall on Thursday. Marnie Johnston

"When you're young it's hard to get a chance," she said.

Ms Gale said unemployment was already a huge issue in our society, but "community prejudices, biases or fear" could make it even harder for those with varying abilities.

She said these Living Resumes give potential employers to gain a really good sense of who these young people are and what they can bring to the workplace.

During the Living Resumes and NRYE Website project, RED Inc have sought and received feedback from local employers, with one telling them: "I get so many resumes every week and I don't have time to read them all. I always have time to watch a two minute video."

Among the job seekers is Alanah Ramsay who is looking for employment in the fields of hospitality or aged care and Nicole Wirth who is looking to gain employment in office work or administration.

There's Liam Martin, who is looking for work in hospitality, and Rory Philp, who is looking for a job in carpentry.

Kia Wasley would like to gain a job in hospitality, but said she ultimately would like to work as a stunt actress in the future, while Monique Tracey hopes for a job in retail, particularly fashion retail.

Many of them described the experience of creating their Living Resumes as fun and interesting.

"It was a bit nerve wracking talking to a camera, but after a while you get used to it," Ms Wirth said.

Visit the website at http://www.northernriversyouthemployment.com.au/