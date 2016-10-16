Unconfirmed sighting of missing man prompts police appeal

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a man who went missing on the Northern Rivers since late last month.

Aiden Delbalso, 23, was last seen in the Nimbin area on Friday, September 30.

When family and friends failed to hear back from Aiden, they contact officers from Richmond Local Area Command, who commenced searching for him.

Aiden may be frequenting the Byron Bay area, with an unconfirmed sighting of him on Tuesday, October 11 in Byron Bay.

Aiden is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, of medium build, with blond hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a plain dark grey shirt, black tracksuit pants and was wearing a black backpack.

Anyone who knows of Aiden's whereabouts is urged to contact local police via Crime Stoppers.

