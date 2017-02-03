Unborn bub, mother in dire straits after health complication

A YOUNG Lismore couple have found themselves in a position no new parent ever wants to be in - But you have a chance to help them get through this tough time.

Rachel Barnes and Reon Mossman are expecting a baby girl, but a serious health complication has cast a dark shadow over what should be an exciting, happy time.

"Unfortunately at 23 weeks pregnant my membrane ruptured which means my baby girl will arrive early unfortunately and be very ill," Ms Barnes said.

Rachel Barnes at 22 weeks pregnant.

This is called a 'premature preterm rupture of membranes', and can lead to serious health consequences for both baby and mother.

Because of this, Ms Barnes is now staying at the Reg Leonard House accommodation in Brisbane until the baby girl arrives, leaving the soon-to-be mother far away from her family and friends in Lismore.

"Due to this happening I can no longer work my job which I worked full time to pay my rent and bills, which has completely turned my life upside down financially and emotionally for my partner and I," she said.

Rachel Barnes and Reon Mossman when they found out they were expecting a baby girl.

The pair have set up a Go Fund Me account to help make sure they don't lose their rental home or fall behind in bills both normal and medical.

"I just want my partner to be here with me when our baby girl arrives," Ms Barnes said.

You can help Ms Barnes and Mr Mossman by donating on their Go Fund Me page.