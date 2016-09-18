22°
News

Umbilical Brothers will have you in stitches

Leah White
| 18th Sep 2016 4:30 PM
Australian comic duo The Umbilical Brothers are David Collins and Shane Dundas.
Australian comic duo The Umbilical Brothers are David Collins and Shane Dundas.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Umbilical Brothers are an international comedy phenomenon who have so far won a couple of BAFTAS's, an Emmy, the Critics Choice at Edinburgh Fringe and the Helpman Award for Best Comedy Performers, to name a few.

They have performed in 37 countries with five different shows. Now they are returning home with one of their most beloved ones, Speedmouse.

We had a chat with the comedy duo - Shane Dundas and David Collins - ahead of their Lismore City Hall show next weekend.

Did you really meet in a salsa club where you broke Shane's nose?

Shane: Almost. It was in a dance class at an acting school. The teacher gave the class some jazz-dance choreography, and said "Find a partner and choreograph the middle section yourselves".

David: We put a Jackie Chan fight scene in the middle of the song. Unfortunately my spinning flying kick was 10cm more accurate than planned.

What had you been studying before veering off to perform comedy?

Shane: We were doing a three-year theatre degree. But we started goofing off, in and out of class. After we graduated we veered straight into the comedy game.

David: It was definitely more of a veer than a plan. Actually there is no plan.

What's your biggest fear about performing on stage? Has it happened?

Shane: I fear forgetting what's next. And it has happened! But luckily with our stuff the audience usually has no idea.

David: Why the hell is he using a chainsaw to brush his teeth? Oh well, it's the Umbies, I'm gonna run with it.

How do you come up with new routines?

Shane: Ad-libbing on stage leads to new stuff. And staying in that childish mindset after the gig can get results. Also there are a lot of pure idiots in the world - just watching them gives us ideas.

David: Yeah, a lot of watching politics both here and over seas.

Q: Even though you're "umbilical brothers" do you ever get sick of each other working and touring together so much?

Shane: We've come up with the perfect antidote to getting sick of each other: we live in different cities. Some marriages might benefit from that approach.

David: Also less sex that way.

Q: What annoying habits do each of you have?

Shane: David is annoyingly talented.

David: Shane complements too much.

Q: Have either of you spent much time in the Northern Rivers?

Shane: I've only dipped my toe in. But I seriously want to spend more time there. At least dip a foot.

David: There are many comedians living up that way. Must be funny rivers.

Q: Will you be spending any time here either side of the Lismore show?

Shane: We're at the Gold Coast the night before. Might be free after...got something in mind?

David: We're so up for suggestions for drinks after the show it's embarrassing.

Q: Any comments about what audiences can expect from your show?

David: No refunds.

  • At the Lismore City Hall Saturday September 24 from 8pm. Book online at norpa.org.au or phone 1300 066 772.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lismore, norpa, umbilical brothers, whatson

Why our ambo response times are among state's worst

Why our ambo response times are among state's worst

BONALBO residents wait longer in potentially life-threatening situations for ambulance help to arrive than anywhere else in New South Wales.

Mentoring our youngest talent

YOUNG: Some of the winners of THE 2015 Mullum Music Festival's Youth Mentorship Program were Chloe Xaviera, Emma Whines and Squeak Lemaire.

Mullum Music Festival Youth Mentorship Program 2016

North Coast pioneers of organic farming

Sue Mangan and daughter Lillian at the Organic Forrest stall at the Mullumbimby Farmers' Market. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Former Sydneysiders living their farming dream

Were you a child of the seventies in Ballina?

Ballina High School, year 12, 1976.

Go to Ballina High in the 70s?

Local Partners

Lismore's online farewell: Jenny Dowell quits facebook

Where was she instead today? Short answer: Centrelink

A raft of activities on and off the water at festival

Winners of the home made raft race at a past Woodburn Riverside Festival were Peter Wylie of Woodburn with son Clay, 12 and friend Stephen Kennedy, 12 of Woodburn.

It's time to start building your raft

Umbilical Brothers will have you in stitches

Australian comic duo The Umbilical Brothers are David Collins and Shane Dundas.

They bring their latest show, Speedmouse

Latest deals and offers

Umbilical Brothers will have you in stitches

Umbilical Brothers will have you in stitches

They bring their latest show, Speedmouse

Kiefer Sutherland says he was held up at gunpoint

Actor Kiefer Sutherland

Actor says he wasn't as tough as his characters

Guy Ritchie in talks to direct next Bond film

Director Guy Ritchie

Guy Ritchie could be the next Bond director

Mentoring our youngest talent

YOUNG: Some of the winners of THE 2015 Mullum Music Festival's Youth Mentorship Program were Chloe Xaviera, Emma Whines and Squeak Lemaire.

Mullum Music Festival Youth Mentorship Program 2016

Bring Me the Horizon bring the goods

Bring Me The Horizon tear up at Riverstage in Brisbane on their 'That's The Spirit'.

Bring Me the Horizon play to sold out crowd at Brisbane

Lawyers called in over racial slur on Real Housewives

The stars of the Real Housewives of Auckland in Port Douglas.

Reality TV star used a racial slur against co-star

Wayne Bennett confirms he has left his wife

Wayne Bennett has ended his 42-year marriage to his wife Trish

Premium Rural Position

81 Lofts Road, Coorabell 2479

House 3 2 2 Auction

Perfectly positioned at the end of a prestigious cul-de-sac is this semi-rural sanctuary and only 13kms to Byron, 11kms to Bangalow and easy access to the Pacific...

Idyllic Country Living in the Byron Hinterland

179 Scarrabelottis Road, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 4 $1,200,000

This is truly a beautiful part of the world located at the end of the magical Scarrabelottis Road just 10 minutes out of Bangalow. The home enjoys a setting...

Lifestyle Property Minutes from Town

656 Bangalow Road, Talofa 2481

House 4 2 4 $1,850,000

This tastefully renovated circa 1905 home optimises a blend of modern living and charming original beginnings. In an elevated position on 11 acres, the property...

Writer&#39;s Retreat in Coastal Bush Setting

821 Broken Head Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 1 1 Guide $890,000 to...

The warmth of rustic timber fixtures and bush surrounds come together to create this dear old cottage with wrap around decks in an idyllic three acres of bush...

Grand Old Dame

8 Paperbark Place, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 Auction

Positioned in a desirable cul-de-sac on a north facing block sits this beautiful old Queenslander just ripe for the passionate renovator. * Four large bedrooms...

Impeccable Position and Views

305 Coopers Shoot Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 4 2 $2,200,000

Located only a 9 minute drive from Byron Bay's famous cafes, beaches and schools this property offers substantial ocean and rural views, privacy and 2 acres of...

Elevated Ocean Glimpses Close to Shops

14A Jackwood Court, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 Guide $720,000 to...

Boasting ocean glimpses from the top deck this two story light and airy duplex catches ocean breezes and offers a relaxed lifestyle with low maintenance...

Iconic Bangalow Commercial site

5 (Lot 17) Lismore Road, Bangalow 2479

Commercial Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been ... Expressions Of...

Built in 1891 this is the first time this property has been offered to the market. Set on 1900m2 of land with two street frontage and 523m2 of internal shop space...

A SLICE OF SEASIDE PARADISE

25 Muli Muli Avenue, Ocean Shores 2483

House 4 2 1 $1,100,000

Located in a small secure precinct directly fronting onto a private 13 acre beachfront reserve, it's the beach and bush which will become ones playground. Be...

Consistent Solid Income

16 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 7 8 5 Auction 15th...

Located 150m to the centre of town and Main Beach, Bayhaven Lodge is a fully renovated and modernised transformation of a traditional Byron Bay whalers cottage.

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

Claims of property collapse in six weeks 'silly' say banks

Residential and comercial buildings under construction in Sydney's CBD, Monday, June 2, 2014. House prices have suffered their largest monthly fall in five years, with the federal budget a likely contributor.

Fears raised that banks' overly cautious over foreign investment

When 223 relocatable homes are just not enough

The 18ha site of the relocatable home park.

Developers seek approval to expand relocatable home park

ISLAND FOR SALE: Second island off Hervey Bay on market

Kangaroo Island near Fraser Island is up for sale.

Suna Island in the Great Sandy Strait is also for sale