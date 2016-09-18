Umbilical Brothers will have you in stitches

THE Umbilical Brothers are an international comedy phenomenon who have so far won a couple of BAFTAS's, an Emmy, the Critics Choice at Edinburgh Fringe and the Helpman Award for Best Comedy Performers, to name a few.

They have performed in 37 countries with five different shows. Now they are returning home with one of their most beloved ones, Speedmouse.

We had a chat with the comedy duo - Shane Dundas and David Collins - ahead of their Lismore City Hall show next weekend.

Did you really meet in a salsa club where you broke Shane's nose?

Shane: Almost. It was in a dance class at an acting school. The teacher gave the class some jazz-dance choreography, and said "Find a partner and choreograph the middle section yourselves".

David: We put a Jackie Chan fight scene in the middle of the song. Unfortunately my spinning flying kick was 10cm more accurate than planned.

What had you been studying before veering off to perform comedy?

Shane: We were doing a three-year theatre degree. But we started goofing off, in and out of class. After we graduated we veered straight into the comedy game.

David: It was definitely more of a veer than a plan. Actually there is no plan.

What's your biggest fear about performing on stage? Has it happened?

Shane: I fear forgetting what's next. And it has happened! But luckily with our stuff the audience usually has no idea.

David: Why the hell is he using a chainsaw to brush his teeth? Oh well, it's the Umbies, I'm gonna run with it.

How do you come up with new routines?

Shane: Ad-libbing on stage leads to new stuff. And staying in that childish mindset after the gig can get results. Also there are a lot of pure idiots in the world - just watching them gives us ideas.

David: Yeah, a lot of watching politics both here and over seas.

Q: Even though you're "umbilical brothers" do you ever get sick of each other working and touring together so much?

Shane: We've come up with the perfect antidote to getting sick of each other: we live in different cities. Some marriages might benefit from that approach.

David: Also less sex that way.

Q: What annoying habits do each of you have?

Shane: David is annoyingly talented.

David: Shane complements too much.

Q: Have either of you spent much time in the Northern Rivers?

Shane: I've only dipped my toe in. But I seriously want to spend more time there. At least dip a foot.

David: There are many comedians living up that way. Must be funny rivers.

Q: Will you be spending any time here either side of the Lismore show?

Shane: We're at the Gold Coast the night before. Might be free after...got something in mind?

David: We're so up for suggestions for drinks after the show it's embarrassing.

Q: Any comments about what audiences can expect from your show?

David: No refunds.