29°
News

Uber announces date for Lismore, Ballina, Byron launch

Melissa Gulbin
| 19th Oct 2016 5:30 AM
Taxi drivers have been concerned about the legalisation of Uber.
Taxi drivers have been concerned about the legalisation of Uber. Amber Macpherson and Meghan Kidd

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RIDESHARING service Uber has announced it will launch its uberX service in Byron Bay, Ballina and Lismore next week.

Already 500 local residents have signed up to become an Uber driver-partner.

Legalised in NSW this year, Uber has spruiked the fact that it can offer local residents a safe, affordable and reliable way to get from A to B, as well as the opportunity to share rides to earn some extra cash.

From 12pm on Thursday 27 October local residents and visitors will be able to download the Uber app.

With unemployment well above the state average on the North Coast, ridesharing could potentially offer locals extra income. Opportunistic locals, for example, could earn extra cash driving the hoards of Byron Bay festival goers in peak periods.

However, according to Michael Kilpatrick, chairman of Lismore Taxis, said the ride share economy is unlikely to upset most local licensed taxi operators in regional NSW, particularly in Lismore.

"Lismore is an over-serviced area. Our response times are one of the best in the state. We have got it all fairly well covered,” he said.

"I don't see Uber taking off in Lismore but it could in tourist areas during peak periods,” he said.

"It's caused issues in Sydney. During the siege, Uber drivers were charging $100 to take people out of the CBD. But Lismore is a different atmosphere. But doesn't mean they won't try.”

Big in Byron

Henry Greenacre, General Manager, Uber NSW, focused on Uber's potential in Byron Bay.

"The local area historically was under-served by traditional forms of transport, and the local population swelling with hundreds and thousands of visitors during the summer months, ridesharing will help alleviate pressure on the existing transport network and offer a more affordable and reliable way to get around the local area.

"We have also seen across many regional communities that having access to safe, reliable and affordable transport lowers the incidence of drink driving and alcohol related incidents - issues that are particularly felt in communities in the Byron Bay region,” he said.

"We believe that ridesharing will be a positive for residents and the local economy, and will contribute to making the Byron Bay area a more livable, economically vibrant and better connected place to be,” he said,” he said.

Want to share rides?

If you are 21+, have a NSW Driver's Licence and access to a car that is 2007 or newer, you can sign up to drive with Uber. Visit our website at byron.ubermovement.com for more details.

Lismore Northern Star
UPDATE: Woman dies after Bruxner Hwy crash

UPDATE: Woman dies after Bruxner Hwy crash

A WOMAN has lost her fight for life after being involved in a crash on Ballina Road, Alstonville yesterday.

Miep celebrates 104 years on this earth

HAPPY DAYS: Miep Heeringa turns 104 years old.

If she could change something in her 104 years it was one thing

Devoted Rovers supporter named Volunteer of the Year

Richmond Rovers FC stalwart Jill Hepburn is congratulated by Football Far North Coast general manager Steve Mackney at the Northern NSW Football Awards in Newcastle last Friday.

Jill dedicated more than 50 years to 'grassroots football'

Wollongbar skatepark one step closer

SKATEBOARD CLINIC: Skaters and parents are pictured with skateboard coach Tony Chavez, Cr Sharon Parry, Cr Ben Smith and Mayor David Wright at a recent clinic at Alstonville.

Ballina Shire Council to select a contractor for skatepark

Local Partners

Rescue group there when needed in troubled waters

THEY have been ready at the radio since 5.30am. A motor boat lost power out at sea and the Marine Rescue boat is towing them in.

Planned power outage for Mid Richmond area

Essential Energy will be upgrading their lines on Wednesday in the Mid Richmond area.

ON Wednesday, October 12, 8am - 4pm will be a planned power outage

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

New acts announced for Falls Byron Bay

Northeast Party House are a six piece alternative dance rock band from Melbourne.

Seven new acts have been added to the line up

Local production brings the horror and the hilarity

STARS: Beth Hobbs and Sarah Jane Loxton rehearsing for Better Be with the Dead.

Lismore Theatre Company's latest show opens on Friday

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

AGED 70, the former Bee Gees singer has re-launched his solo music career with a new album released last Friday

New acts announced for Falls Byron Bay

Northeast Party House are a six piece alternative dance rock band from Melbourne.

Seven new acts have been added to the line up

Sick celebrity lawyer given slap down by Noosa court

Harrison Ford's lawyer Stuart Gibson loses case involving a Noosa magistrate.

Lawyer to stars like Russell Crowe and Harrison Ford

Azealia Banks is distraught

"The men in the room allowed it to happen."

Kim Kardashian West taking 'much-needed time off'

"Keeks is taking some much needed time off."

Local production brings the horror and the hilarity

STARS: Beth Hobbs and Sarah Jane Loxton rehearsing for Better Be with the Dead.

Lismore Theatre Company's latest show opens on Friday

Lady Gaga's battle with 'negative thoughts'

Lady Gaga thinks being a woman "ain't easy". The 30-year-old pop star thinks all women share many of the same life struggles and has admitted the situation is pulling her "apart". She reflected: "Many women, no matter their race, colour, religion, go through the same issues with men, bodies, minds. A lot of women shut down, as they don't feel heard. It ain't easy. I know it is pulling me apa

Lady Gaga opens up on battle with "negative thoughts"

Deceased Estate - Mullumbimby&#39;s Best Location

2 Tyagarah Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 Auction this...

On offer for the first time in 30 years is a rare opportunity to purchase one of the area's best and most tightly held addresses. Centrally located in Mullumbimby...

SUPERB NORTH COAST LIVING

31 Goondooloo Drive, Ocean Shores 2483

House 4 4 2 $915,000

Ocean Shores lifestyle at its finest. With Pacific Ocean views, versatility, size and quality appointment this "Craftsman Homes" built residence will appeal to the...

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

OCEAN VIEW DUPLEX

1/16 Palmer Avenue, Ocean Shores 2483

3 2 1 $675,000

This luxury designed contemporary home is located in the exclusive Byron Views Development. There is a refreshing easterly outlook to the Capricornia canal, nature...

130 ACRES with VIEWS - GLORIOUS VIEWS!

62 Virtue Road, Eltham 2480

House 3 2 2 $785,000

With dual access from both a quiet country lane & easy rear access from Bangalow Road - the choice is yours! Featuring multiple elevated building sites - this...

SEASIDE SERENITY

10 Royal Avenue, South Golden Beach 2483

House 3 2 $715,000

Private and tucked away within lush tropical gardens is this peaceful coastal retreat. A quality relaxed lifestyle awaits at this comfortable residence which is...

Charming New Home with Beautiful Outlook

17 Palm Lily Crescent, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

Set on an elevated (653m2) north facing, corner block with the most beautiful outlook over a manicured, gardened reserve with a large bush backdrop. The home is...

Modern Luxury in Superb Beachside Location

5/7 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 $1,595,000 to...

Directly opposite stunning Belongil Beach, and just an easy, level stroll to the town centre this luxury villa is not to be missed. Floor to ceiling glass doors...

&quot;Fairway to Heaven&quot;

6 Terrara Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 2 $620,000 to...

Golfers welcome!! This beautifully presented home is located in a quiet street and backs on to the Ocean Shores golf course. The property consists of 3 good...

Choice of 3 Units In Premium Byron Bay Location

1-3/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

This is a rare opportunity! A choice of 3 units in a prime position where you can leave the car at home and walk to everything! Whilst the position is only a few...

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest